Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
San Diego, CA, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member value remain top priorities.
In his new role, Phan will lead all finance and accounting functions, including financial planning and analysis, budgeting, and long-term financial strategy. He will play a critical role in supporting enterprise decision-making as the credit union continues to scale operations and enhance its member-focused offerings.
Phan brings nearly a decade of capital markets and financial strategy experience and has been a key contributor to Cal Coast since joining the organization in 2017. Most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, he has helped translate complex financial data into actionable insights that have supported organizational growth, operational efficiency, and strong financial stewardship.
“Nathan has consistently demonstrated the strategic insight and financial discipline needed to guide our organization in an increasingly complex economic environment,” said Todd Lane, president and CEO of Cal Coast Credit Union. “His deep understanding of our business, combined with his ability to turn data into meaningful strategy, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and deliver long-term value to our members.”
Phan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA in Finance from San Diego State University.
About Cal Coast Credit Union
Founded by educators in 1929, Cal Coast Credit Union is one of Southern California’s longest‑standing financial institutions, serving the region for more than 95 years. With more than $3.5 billion in assets and over 200,000 members, the credit union provides full‑service banking through 26 branch locations, robust digital banking tools, and access to 30,000 fee‑free ATMs nationwide. Cal Coast is committed to strengthening the community through its Financial Wellness programs and the Cal Coast Cares Foundation. Membership is open to individuals who live or work in seven Southern California counties: San Diego, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Imperial, and San Bernardino.
In his new role, Phan will lead all finance and accounting functions, including financial planning and analysis, budgeting, and long-term financial strategy. He will play a critical role in supporting enterprise decision-making as the credit union continues to scale operations and enhance its member-focused offerings.
Phan brings nearly a decade of capital markets and financial strategy experience and has been a key contributor to Cal Coast since joining the organization in 2017. Most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, he has helped translate complex financial data into actionable insights that have supported organizational growth, operational efficiency, and strong financial stewardship.
“Nathan has consistently demonstrated the strategic insight and financial discipline needed to guide our organization in an increasingly complex economic environment,” said Todd Lane, president and CEO of Cal Coast Credit Union. “His deep understanding of our business, combined with his ability to turn data into meaningful strategy, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and deliver long-term value to our members.”
Phan earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA in Finance from San Diego State University.
About Cal Coast Credit Union
Founded by educators in 1929, Cal Coast Credit Union is one of Southern California’s longest‑standing financial institutions, serving the region for more than 95 years. With more than $3.5 billion in assets and over 200,000 members, the credit union provides full‑service banking through 26 branch locations, robust digital banking tools, and access to 30,000 fee‑free ATMs nationwide. Cal Coast is committed to strengthening the community through its Financial Wellness programs and the Cal Coast Cares Foundation. Membership is open to individuals who live or work in seven Southern California counties: San Diego, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Imperial, and San Bernardino.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
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