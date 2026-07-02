Hugger Mugger x Yoga Design Lab Launch Pink Series Supporting Susan G. Komen®
Yoga Design Lab Inc. and its subsidiary Hugger Mugger, are proud to announce the launch of the Pink Series, a thoughtfully designed collection of yoga and meditation accessories created to inspire movement, connection, and purpose. This special collaboration supports Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer.
Salt Lake City, UT, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Yoga Design Lab Inc. and its subsidiary Hugger Mugger, are proud to announce the launch of the Pink Series, a thoughtfully designed collection of yoga and meditation accessories created to inspire movement, connection, and purpose. This special collaboration supports Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer.
Rooted in the shared belief that wellness extends beyond the mat, the Pink Series embodies the motto: “When we move together, we heal together.” The collection features two yoga mats alongside a curated selection of essentials. All designed in a signature pink palette that symbolizes strength, compassion, and unity.
A portion of proceeds from every Pink Series purchase will be donated to Susan G. Komen® to help fund critical research, provide patient support, and advance global breast cancer initiatives.
Introducing the Pink Series by Hugger Mugger & Yoga Design Lab
The Pink Series is designed to support every phase of the wellness journey, especially for those in cancer recovery. Balancing gentle movement, strength-building, and restorative rest, this collection merges mindful activity with intentional stillness.
Featuring yoga mats, a mat towel, grip socks, mat bag, yoga strap, bolsters, meditation cushions, water bottle, and other must-have accessories, each piece is created to encourage safe, accessible movement while also providing the comfort and support needed for healing and rest. Whether rebuilding strength, improving mobility, or simply taking time to breathe and restore, the Pink Series helps create a nurturing, adaptable practice.
Designed with Hugger Mugger’s legacy of comfort and durability, alongside Yoga Design Lab’s innovative, eco-conscious design approach, every product is crafted to foster a grounded, supportive space, empowering users to move, rest, and recover with intention.
Collection Highlights Include:
High-performance yoga mats with superior grip and cushioning
Absorbent, quick-dry mat towel designed for hot yoga
Comfortable, non-slip yoga socks for enhanced stability
Functional, stylish yoga bag for life on the go
Coordinated accessories to complete your practice
A curated set of meditation and restorative props, including a bolster, zafu, and zabuton
The Pink Series is available now at https://www.huggermugger.com/ & https://yogadesignlab.com/.
For more information, go to http://huggermugger.com/collections/pink-series.
Media Contact:
Yoga Design Lab / Hugger Mugger
Rachel Kimura
rachel@yogadesignlab.com
Sales Contact:
Yoga Design Lab / Hugger Mugger
Diane Donahue
ddonahue@huggermugger.com
Rooted in the shared belief that wellness extends beyond the mat, the Pink Series embodies the motto: “When we move together, we heal together.” The collection features two yoga mats alongside a curated selection of essentials. All designed in a signature pink palette that symbolizes strength, compassion, and unity.
A portion of proceeds from every Pink Series purchase will be donated to Susan G. Komen® to help fund critical research, provide patient support, and advance global breast cancer initiatives.
Introducing the Pink Series by Hugger Mugger & Yoga Design Lab
The Pink Series is designed to support every phase of the wellness journey, especially for those in cancer recovery. Balancing gentle movement, strength-building, and restorative rest, this collection merges mindful activity with intentional stillness.
Featuring yoga mats, a mat towel, grip socks, mat bag, yoga strap, bolsters, meditation cushions, water bottle, and other must-have accessories, each piece is created to encourage safe, accessible movement while also providing the comfort and support needed for healing and rest. Whether rebuilding strength, improving mobility, or simply taking time to breathe and restore, the Pink Series helps create a nurturing, adaptable practice.
Designed with Hugger Mugger’s legacy of comfort and durability, alongside Yoga Design Lab’s innovative, eco-conscious design approach, every product is crafted to foster a grounded, supportive space, empowering users to move, rest, and recover with intention.
Collection Highlights Include:
High-performance yoga mats with superior grip and cushioning
Absorbent, quick-dry mat towel designed for hot yoga
Comfortable, non-slip yoga socks for enhanced stability
Functional, stylish yoga bag for life on the go
Coordinated accessories to complete your practice
A curated set of meditation and restorative props, including a bolster, zafu, and zabuton
The Pink Series is available now at https://www.huggermugger.com/ & https://yogadesignlab.com/.
For more information, go to http://huggermugger.com/collections/pink-series.
Media Contact:
Yoga Design Lab / Hugger Mugger
Rachel Kimura
rachel@yogadesignlab.com
Sales Contact:
Yoga Design Lab / Hugger Mugger
Diane Donahue
ddonahue@huggermugger.com
Contact
Hugger MuggerContact
Rachel Kimura
414-530-2513
https://www.huggermugger.com/
Rachel Kimura
414-530-2513
https://www.huggermugger.com/
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