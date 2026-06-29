ADAM Awarded 20-Year GSA IDIQ Contract for Trident AI, Establishing First Federal AI Data Trust Layer Contract in the United States
Milwaukee, WI, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ADAM, a Milwaukee-based technology company building next-generation data verification and AI accountability infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded a 20-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract through the U.S. General Services Administration for Trident AI. The contract, #47QTCA26D0046, makes Trident AI available to federal organizations across both defense and civilian agencies.
Trident AI is a plug-and-play software platform that verifies data across AI models and implements an immutable audit layer for artificial intelligence systems. The technology is designed to establish AI guardrails without slowing innovation, adding friction, or requiring organizations to replace existing AI tools.
With this award, ADAM becomes the first company to place AI data trust layer technology under United States federal contract. Trident AI now gives federal agencies a direct path to procure AI accountability, auditability, and verification infrastructure at a time when government organizations are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence across mission-critical environments.
“Artificial intelligence is moving faster than the trust systems built to govern it,” said Michael Adam, CEO of ADAM. “Trident AI changes that. Federal agencies can now deploy a trust and audit layer across AI systems, verify the data those systems rely on, and preserve an immutable record of what happened, when it happened, and why it mattered.”
As AI adoption accelerates, organizations face growing pressure to prove that AI-generated outputs, recommendations, and actions can be trusted. Trident AI addresses this challenge by serving as a universal accountability layer for the AI economy. The platform is model-agnostic, meaning it can work across existing AI systems rather than forcing agencies into a single vendor ecosystem.
The result is a no-friction infrastructure layer for AI governance: data verification, output accountability, and immutable audit trails across the full AI lifecycle.
There are now thousands of companies building applications, models, agents, and automation tools for the new AI economy. ADAM’s Trident AI is positioned differently. Rather than building another AI product inside the market, ADAM has created the trust infrastructure beneath it.
This first-mover federal contract positions ADAM at the center of one of the most important technology shifts in government and enterprise: the transition from AI experimentation to AI accountability at scale.
“AI cannot become core infrastructure without trust infrastructure,” said [Insert Executive Name]. “Trident AI was built for that moment. This contract gives every federal organization a way to adopt AI with verification, accountability, and auditability from day one.”
Trident AI is now available to federal buyers through the GSA contract vehicle and may be used across defense, intelligence, civilian, operational, and administrative AI use cases.
About ADAM
ADAM is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based technology company focused on data verification, distributed ledger infrastructure, and AI accountability systems. The company develops software that enables organizations to verify data, track AI outputs, and create immutable audit records across mission-critical systems. ADAM’s Trident AI platform is designed to serve as a universal trust layer for artificial intelligence across government and enterprise environments.
ADAM
www.adamaerocorp.com
Trident AI is a plug-and-play software platform that verifies data across AI models and implements an immutable audit layer for artificial intelligence systems. The technology is designed to establish AI guardrails without slowing innovation, adding friction, or requiring organizations to replace existing AI tools.
With this award, ADAM becomes the first company to place AI data trust layer technology under United States federal contract. Trident AI now gives federal agencies a direct path to procure AI accountability, auditability, and verification infrastructure at a time when government organizations are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence across mission-critical environments.
“Artificial intelligence is moving faster than the trust systems built to govern it,” said Michael Adam, CEO of ADAM. “Trident AI changes that. Federal agencies can now deploy a trust and audit layer across AI systems, verify the data those systems rely on, and preserve an immutable record of what happened, when it happened, and why it mattered.”
As AI adoption accelerates, organizations face growing pressure to prove that AI-generated outputs, recommendations, and actions can be trusted. Trident AI addresses this challenge by serving as a universal accountability layer for the AI economy. The platform is model-agnostic, meaning it can work across existing AI systems rather than forcing agencies into a single vendor ecosystem.
The result is a no-friction infrastructure layer for AI governance: data verification, output accountability, and immutable audit trails across the full AI lifecycle.
There are now thousands of companies building applications, models, agents, and automation tools for the new AI economy. ADAM’s Trident AI is positioned differently. Rather than building another AI product inside the market, ADAM has created the trust infrastructure beneath it.
This first-mover federal contract positions ADAM at the center of one of the most important technology shifts in government and enterprise: the transition from AI experimentation to AI accountability at scale.
“AI cannot become core infrastructure without trust infrastructure,” said [Insert Executive Name]. “Trident AI was built for that moment. This contract gives every federal organization a way to adopt AI with verification, accountability, and auditability from day one.”
Trident AI is now available to federal buyers through the GSA contract vehicle and may be used across defense, intelligence, civilian, operational, and administrative AI use cases.
About ADAM
ADAM is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based technology company focused on data verification, distributed ledger infrastructure, and AI accountability systems. The company develops software that enables organizations to verify data, track AI outputs, and create immutable audit records across mission-critical systems. ADAM’s Trident AI platform is designed to serve as a universal trust layer for artificial intelligence across government and enterprise environments.
ADAM
www.adamaerocorp.com
Contact
ADAM AerospaceContact
Michael Adam
312-806-0208
adamaerocorp.com
Michael Adam
312-806-0208
adamaerocorp.com
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