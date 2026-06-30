Redfiend Publishing Announces Maud Blessingbourne’s Temptations and Other Poems by Award-Winning Author Alexander Theroux, Featuring Cover Art by the Late Edward Gorey

Redfiend Publishing is proud to announce the release of Maud Blessingbourne’s Temptations and Other Poems, a new poetry collection by acclaimed novelist and poet Alexander Theroux. This very special collection offers the reader poems on a wide variety of subjects, ranging from its signature title to the kind of splendid, if idiosyncratic, array of poems typical of Alexander Theroux.