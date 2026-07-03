Saelig Introduces Micsig MHO 6 Series 12-Bit 1GHz 8-ch Oscilloscopes
The MHO 6 sixth-generation high-resolution tablet oscilloscope features a 12-bit architecture, 4 5/6-digit integrated multimeter, and a slimmer, more powerful design.
Fairport, NY, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the MHO 6 series 12-bit high-resolution oscilloscopes with 350MHz/500MHz/1GHz bandwidth, 6GSa/s sampling rate, 8 analog channels, and a storage depth of 1.8Gpts. The MHO 6 series precisely captures tiny and high-speed signals in full detail, running on the dedicated SigtestUI™ multitask OS for test instruments, offering stable and smooth operation. Its ultra-thin design of 1.4” economizes on valuable desk space, and its 16’ touch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 provides an extremely clear display for waveforms and settings. The design also includes a helpful 4 5/6-digit integrated multimeter.
The eight independent analog channels of the MHO 6 series enable engineers to simultaneously observe and analyze up to eight test points to support timing analysis, troubleshooting, and performance optimization of complex systems. Micsig’s own Mic-OPI™ probe interface automatically identifies passive probe attenuation, with one-click to perform auto-calibration. Equipped with USB 3.0/2.0, Type-C, LAN, HDMI, trigger I/O, and 10MHz clock I/O, the MHO 6 series can use optical isolation probes, high-voltage differential probes, Rogowski coils, and AC/DC current probes, in addition to standard passive probes, for comprehensive testing situations. Each of these probes has unique features, covering various testing scenarios to provide a complete solution for complex electronics testing.
The MHO 6’s universal BNC input connectors support 1MΩ/50Ωimpedance switching, ideal for signal acquisition and analysis in power electronics, automotive electronics, industrial control, research, and education, while the instrument’s high bandwidth and 8-channel capability suit faster circuit analysis and synchronized signal testing. Auto measurements include Period, frequency, rise time, fall time, delay, positive duty cycle, negative duty cycle, positive pulse width, negative pulse width, burst pulse width, positive overshoot, negative overshoot, phase, peak-to-peak, Amplitude, High, Low, Maximum, Minimum, RMS, First period RMS, Average, First period Average, AC RMS, Positive Slope, Negative Slope. The MHO 6 is powered by an external 24V supply.
Typical Applications for the MHO 6 series include:
Automotive Electronics: 8-channel serial bus decoding (CAN/CAN FD/LIN/ARINC429/1553B etc.) for bus monitoring and fault diagnosis.
Semiconductor R&D: Power rail noise, power-on timing, and signal integrity test for chips and embedded systems.
Power Electronics & New Energy: Precise measurement of SiC/GaN switching characteristics, inverters, and chargers.
Education & Research: Large screen with HDMI output are ideal for teaching and scientific research.
Made by Shenzhen-based Micsig Technology, a leading provider of battery-powered portable and handheld oscilloscopes since 2004, the MHO 6 Series High Resolution Oscilloscopes is available now from their USA technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG
The eight independent analog channels of the MHO 6 series enable engineers to simultaneously observe and analyze up to eight test points to support timing analysis, troubleshooting, and performance optimization of complex systems. Micsig’s own Mic-OPI™ probe interface automatically identifies passive probe attenuation, with one-click to perform auto-calibration. Equipped with USB 3.0/2.0, Type-C, LAN, HDMI, trigger I/O, and 10MHz clock I/O, the MHO 6 series can use optical isolation probes, high-voltage differential probes, Rogowski coils, and AC/DC current probes, in addition to standard passive probes, for comprehensive testing situations. Each of these probes has unique features, covering various testing scenarios to provide a complete solution for complex electronics testing.
The MHO 6’s universal BNC input connectors support 1MΩ/50Ωimpedance switching, ideal for signal acquisition and analysis in power electronics, automotive electronics, industrial control, research, and education, while the instrument’s high bandwidth and 8-channel capability suit faster circuit analysis and synchronized signal testing. Auto measurements include Period, frequency, rise time, fall time, delay, positive duty cycle, negative duty cycle, positive pulse width, negative pulse width, burst pulse width, positive overshoot, negative overshoot, phase, peak-to-peak, Amplitude, High, Low, Maximum, Minimum, RMS, First period RMS, Average, First period Average, AC RMS, Positive Slope, Negative Slope. The MHO 6 is powered by an external 24V supply.
Typical Applications for the MHO 6 series include:
Automotive Electronics: 8-channel serial bus decoding (CAN/CAN FD/LIN/ARINC429/1553B etc.) for bus monitoring and fault diagnosis.
Semiconductor R&D: Power rail noise, power-on timing, and signal integrity test for chips and embedded systems.
Power Electronics & New Energy: Precise measurement of SiC/GaN switching characteristics, inverters, and chargers.
Education & Research: Large screen with HDMI output are ideal for teaching and scientific research.
Made by Shenzhen-based Micsig Technology, a leading provider of battery-powered portable and handheld oscilloscopes since 2004, the MHO 6 Series High Resolution Oscilloscopes is available now from their USA technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
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