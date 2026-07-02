Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen.
Bloomington, MN, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, today announced the appointment of Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026.
Izzo brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling technology businesses. He most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Fullsteam Holdings, where he led go-to-market strategy, operations, acquisition integration, and the overall management of a portfolio spanning more than 70 software companies and 50,000 customers. Prior to Fullsteam, Izzo served as President of Hospitality at NCR Corporation, where he led the division back to double-digit top- and bottom-line growth through focused execution, product innovation, and operational discipline. Earlier in his career, he served as COO of Nielsen in Asia, based in Singapore.
"Dirk is exactly who we were looking for," said Kevin Frick, Chairman of Avionté's Board of Directors. "He has a track record of scaling technology businesses, delivering for customers, and building high-performing teams. Avionté is well-positioned for its next chapter, and Dirk is the right leader to take it there."
Izzo steps into the role with a clear focus on the company's growth trajectory and the technology opportunity ahead.
"What drew me to Avionté is straightforward: this is a platform that genuinely matters to the people who use it," said Izzo. "Customers depend on it to run their operations, pay their workers, and grow their businesses. I believe we are at an inflection point where AI can fundamentally change how we and our customers work — and my goal is to reinvest that productivity back into the business so we can expand into new markets, serve more customers, and grow in ways that create real opportunity for this team and the people we serve."
Izzo succeeds Mike Metzger, who served as Interim CEO since July 2025 and will remain engaged with the company through the transition.
Izzo resides in Florida with his wife Kerri and their two sons, Bret and Kyle.
Izzo brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling technology businesses. He most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Fullsteam Holdings, where he led go-to-market strategy, operations, acquisition integration, and the overall management of a portfolio spanning more than 70 software companies and 50,000 customers. Prior to Fullsteam, Izzo served as President of Hospitality at NCR Corporation, where he led the division back to double-digit top- and bottom-line growth through focused execution, product innovation, and operational discipline. Earlier in his career, he served as COO of Nielsen in Asia, based in Singapore.
"Dirk is exactly who we were looking for," said Kevin Frick, Chairman of Avionté's Board of Directors. "He has a track record of scaling technology businesses, delivering for customers, and building high-performing teams. Avionté is well-positioned for its next chapter, and Dirk is the right leader to take it there."
Izzo steps into the role with a clear focus on the company's growth trajectory and the technology opportunity ahead.
"What drew me to Avionté is straightforward: this is a platform that genuinely matters to the people who use it," said Izzo. "Customers depend on it to run their operations, pay their workers, and grow their businesses. I believe we are at an inflection point where AI can fundamentally change how we and our customers work — and my goal is to reinvest that productivity back into the business so we can expand into new markets, serve more customers, and grow in ways that create real opportunity for this team and the people we serve."
Izzo succeeds Mike Metzger, who served as Interim CEO since July 2025 and will remain engaged with the company through the transition.
Izzo resides in Florida with his wife Kerri and their two sons, Bret and Kyle.
Contact
AvionteContact
Brenda Long
651-556-2121
www.avionte.com
Brenda Long
651-556-2121
www.avionte.com
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