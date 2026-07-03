Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Santa Clarita, CA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in sales and market development, paving the way for Islandboy Spices to reach a broader audience while remaining committed to its rich Virgin Islands' heritage.
As part of the partnership, Islandboy Spices will benefit from targeted retail engagement initiatives designed to build lasting relationships with key retailers nationwide. By tapping into Cultivate’s established industry relationships and strategic insights, Islandboy Spices is poised for scalable growth, allowing consumers easy access to a diverse array of their beloved spice blends and future product innovations. Ihsan Munir, founder of Islandboy Spices, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Cultivate CPG as we enter the next phase of growth for Islandboy Spices. From the very beginning, our mission has been to share the authentic flavors and culture of the Virgin Islands with consumers everywhere. Cultivate brings the expertise, industry relationships, and strategic guidance needed to help us expand our retail footprint while staying true to who we are. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities, reaching new customers, and continuing to build a brand that celebrates flavor, family, and island heritage.” This partnership marks a significant milestone for Islandboy Spices as it aims to introduce its distinctive products to new retail channels, making authentic Caribbean flavors accessible to consumers across the country. With a focus on sustainable growth, Islandboy Spices is eager to embrace future innovations that honor its cultural roots while catering to the evolving tastes of the market. For more information about Islandboy Spices and its product offerings, please visit www.islandboyspices.com.
About Islandboy Spices
Founded in 2011, Islandboy Spices is dedicated to bringing the authentic flavors of the Caribbean to kitchens everywhere. With a commitment to quality and tradition, each product is crafted to celebrate the culture and culinary diversity of the islands. Driven by a passion for flavor and family, Islandboy Spices aims to share its heritage through uniquely formulated spice blends that enhance everyday meals.
Contact Information
Jennifer Salas
sales@islandboyspices.com
8188258004
As part of the partnership, Islandboy Spices will benefit from targeted retail engagement initiatives designed to build lasting relationships with key retailers nationwide. By tapping into Cultivate’s established industry relationships and strategic insights, Islandboy Spices is poised for scalable growth, allowing consumers easy access to a diverse array of their beloved spice blends and future product innovations. Ihsan Munir, founder of Islandboy Spices, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Cultivate CPG as we enter the next phase of growth for Islandboy Spices. From the very beginning, our mission has been to share the authentic flavors and culture of the Virgin Islands with consumers everywhere. Cultivate brings the expertise, industry relationships, and strategic guidance needed to help us expand our retail footprint while staying true to who we are. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities, reaching new customers, and continuing to build a brand that celebrates flavor, family, and island heritage.” This partnership marks a significant milestone for Islandboy Spices as it aims to introduce its distinctive products to new retail channels, making authentic Caribbean flavors accessible to consumers across the country. With a focus on sustainable growth, Islandboy Spices is eager to embrace future innovations that honor its cultural roots while catering to the evolving tastes of the market. For more information about Islandboy Spices and its product offerings, please visit www.islandboyspices.com.
About Islandboy Spices
Founded in 2011, Islandboy Spices is dedicated to bringing the authentic flavors of the Caribbean to kitchens everywhere. With a commitment to quality and tradition, each product is crafted to celebrate the culture and culinary diversity of the islands. Driven by a passion for flavor and family, Islandboy Spices aims to share its heritage through uniquely formulated spice blends that enhance everyday meals.
Contact Information
Jennifer Salas
sales@islandboyspices.com
8188258004
Contact
Islandboy SpicesContact
Ihsan Munir
818-825-8004
www.islandboyspices.com
Ihsan Munir
818-825-8004
www.islandboyspices.com
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