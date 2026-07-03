Eugenia G. Fain Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Columbia, SC, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eugenia G. Fain of Columbia, South Carolina has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in publishing.
About Eugenia G. Fain
Eugenia G. Fain is an author, artist, singer-songwriter, and poet whose work includes editing, reviewing, and composing literature. Fain writes fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, and her books are available in ebook, print, and audiobook formats.
Fain has 45 years of writing experience. She studied English in college, and her poem appeared in Norton’s Anthology when she was 11 years old. Over the years, she has written poetry, prose, blogs, and newsletters. She also reviews and edits for other authors and is published online.
In addition to writing, Fain is involved in the arts. She paints, photographs, and has designed covers for recent books. As a woman writer, she writes about a variety of topics, judges online contests, and participates on various online sites, including Smashbooks.
Fain is inspired by communication and the ability to connect with others through words. She draws inspiration from daily life and writes to move others emotionally, teach, and encourage people to write. Her writing process often begins with a few scribbled notes, rather than an outline, followed by typing or dictation for a publisher and additional editing. Her influences include Robert Frost and the British romantic poets, and she also reads and comments on the work of unknown poets.
Fain encourages other writers to dream big, keep going, continue editing, plan, and finish what they start. She believes the future of book publishing is bright, as many people continue to pursue authorship and readers remain interested in books through major retailers and smaller book outlets.
Fain earned an M.A. in theology from Fuller Seminary and a B.A. in English from Duke University. She is affiliated with Phi Theta Kappa and Honors Society.
Eugenia enjoys singing, dancing, painting, going to the beach, and music.
For more information, visit https://www.goodreads.com/author/list/14644001.Eugenia_Fain
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry, including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. The goal of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is to ensure that members receive networking, exposure, and recognition opportunities that may help increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Eugenia G. Fain
Eugenia G. Fain is an author, artist, singer-songwriter, and poet whose work includes editing, reviewing, and composing literature. Fain writes fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, and her books are available in ebook, print, and audiobook formats.
Fain has 45 years of writing experience. She studied English in college, and her poem appeared in Norton’s Anthology when she was 11 years old. Over the years, she has written poetry, prose, blogs, and newsletters. She also reviews and edits for other authors and is published online.
In addition to writing, Fain is involved in the arts. She paints, photographs, and has designed covers for recent books. As a woman writer, she writes about a variety of topics, judges online contests, and participates on various online sites, including Smashbooks.
Fain is inspired by communication and the ability to connect with others through words. She draws inspiration from daily life and writes to move others emotionally, teach, and encourage people to write. Her writing process often begins with a few scribbled notes, rather than an outline, followed by typing or dictation for a publisher and additional editing. Her influences include Robert Frost and the British romantic poets, and she also reads and comments on the work of unknown poets.
Fain encourages other writers to dream big, keep going, continue editing, plan, and finish what they start. She believes the future of book publishing is bright, as many people continue to pursue authorship and readers remain interested in books through major retailers and smaller book outlets.
Fain earned an M.A. in theology from Fuller Seminary and a B.A. in English from Duke University. She is affiliated with Phi Theta Kappa and Honors Society.
Eugenia enjoys singing, dancing, painting, going to the beach, and music.
For more information, visit https://www.goodreads.com/author/list/14644001.Eugenia_Fain
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry, including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. The goal of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is to ensure that members receive networking, exposure, and recognition opportunities that may help increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories