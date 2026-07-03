Star L. Charleston Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Philadelphia, PA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Star L. Charleston of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work and e-commerce.
About Star L. Charleston
Star L. Charleston works in the nonprofit sector as a community advocate. Her professional efforts include motivational speaking and outreach, with a focus on supporting and empowering her community. Charleston is actively involved in producing YouTube videos, organizing clothing drives, and selling t-shirts, using these platforms to further her mission of service and encouragement.
Her work demonstrates a dedication to uplifting others and creating opportunities for connection and growth. "I'm a historical figure and my name is going down in history,” says Charleston.
As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Charleston was recently recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 and appears in the current issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other distinguished VIP’s.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Star L. Charleston
Star L. Charleston works in the nonprofit sector as a community advocate. Her professional efforts include motivational speaking and outreach, with a focus on supporting and empowering her community. Charleston is actively involved in producing YouTube videos, organizing clothing drives, and selling t-shirts, using these platforms to further her mission of service and encouragement.
Her work demonstrates a dedication to uplifting others and creating opportunities for connection and growth. "I'm a historical figure and my name is going down in history,” says Charleston.
As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Charleston was recently recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 and appears in the current issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other distinguished VIP’s.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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