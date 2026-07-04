Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid.
Denver, CO, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Star Dental has opened a new Lakewood area dental clinic near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Florida Avenue, expanding access to emergency dental care, urgent dental appointments, and family dentistry for children and adults in West Denver, Lakewood, Harvey Park, Belmar, and surrounding communities.
The new clinic was created to help local families get timely dental care when pain, swelling, infection, or dental injury cannot wait. Dental emergencies often happen unexpectedly and can interrupt work, school, sleep, and everyday life. Star Dental is positioning the new location as an accessible option for patients searching for an emergency dentist in Lakewood, urgent dental care near Sheridan and Florida, or a family dental office that accepts insurance including Medicaid.
Star Dental provides emergency dental evaluations for many common urgent dental concerns, including severe toothaches, chipped or broken teeth, knocked out teeth, swelling, dental abscess concerns, lost fillings, damaged crowns, bleeding gum injuries, and pain when biting or chewing. Patients with facial trauma, uncontrolled bleeding, difficulty breathing, or a serious medical emergency should call 911 or seek emergency medical care immediately.
“Dental pain rarely happens at a convenient time, and families should not have to feel lost when they need help quickly,” said Dr. Florina Menina, DDS, of Star Dental. “Our goal is to make emergency dental care more accessible for children and adults in the Lakewood and West Denver area, including patients who rely on Medicaid or other insurance coverage.”
The clinic accepts most dental insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, and welcomes both new and existing patients. Insurance coverage can vary by plan, so patients are encouraged to contact the office directly to review eligibility, benefits, and appointment availability.
Star Dental also offers seven day availability, with extended weekday hours and weekend hours. The clinic prioritizes emergency dental concerns and offers same day emergency appointment options whenever scheduling allows. This can be especially important for patients dealing with severe tooth pain, swelling, broken teeth, damaged restorations, or possible infection.
The new office is designed to support both urgent dental needs and ongoing oral health care. In addition to emergency dentistry, Star Dental provides family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, exams, X rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals, crowns, bridges, dentures, denture repairs, and other preventive and restorative dental services.
For parents and caregivers, having one dental office that sees both children and adults can make care easier to manage. A child with a toothache, a parent with swelling, or an older adult with a broken denture may all need help quickly. Star Dental’s family focused model allows households to seek care in one convenient location instead of searching across multiple offices during a stressful dental situation.
The clinic’s location near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Florida Avenue makes it accessible to patients in Lakewood, West Denver, Harvey Park, Belmar, and nearby neighborhoods. The official clinic address is 1490 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80232. Star Dental serves the Lakewood and West Denver metro area from this South Sheridan location.
Star Dental encourages patients not to ignore dental pain, swelling, broken teeth, lost restorations, or signs of infection. A timely dental evaluation can help patients understand the source of the problem, review treatment options, and avoid unnecessary uncertainty.
“Urgent dental care should not feel out of reach,” Dr. Menina added. “If someone has tooth pain, swelling, a broken tooth, or a concern about infection, we want them to know they can contact Star Dental, ask questions, review their insurance options, and get help as quickly as possible.”
Patients looking for emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, or a Medicaid accepting dentist in the Lakewood and West Denver area can contact Star Dental for more information or to request an appointment.
About Star Dental
Star Dental is a dental practice serving patients in Lakewood, Denver, and surrounding Colorado communities. The practice provides emergency dentistry, urgent dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, preventive care, restorative dentistry, crowns, bridges, dentures, denture repairs, extractions, root canals, and other dental services for children and adults. Star Dental accepts most dental insurance plans, including Medicaid, and focuses on timely, compassionate dental care for local families.
The new clinic was created to help local families get timely dental care when pain, swelling, infection, or dental injury cannot wait. Dental emergencies often happen unexpectedly and can interrupt work, school, sleep, and everyday life. Star Dental is positioning the new location as an accessible option for patients searching for an emergency dentist in Lakewood, urgent dental care near Sheridan and Florida, or a family dental office that accepts insurance including Medicaid.
Star Dental provides emergency dental evaluations for many common urgent dental concerns, including severe toothaches, chipped or broken teeth, knocked out teeth, swelling, dental abscess concerns, lost fillings, damaged crowns, bleeding gum injuries, and pain when biting or chewing. Patients with facial trauma, uncontrolled bleeding, difficulty breathing, or a serious medical emergency should call 911 or seek emergency medical care immediately.
“Dental pain rarely happens at a convenient time, and families should not have to feel lost when they need help quickly,” said Dr. Florina Menina, DDS, of Star Dental. “Our goal is to make emergency dental care more accessible for children and adults in the Lakewood and West Denver area, including patients who rely on Medicaid or other insurance coverage.”
The clinic accepts most dental insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, and welcomes both new and existing patients. Insurance coverage can vary by plan, so patients are encouraged to contact the office directly to review eligibility, benefits, and appointment availability.
Star Dental also offers seven day availability, with extended weekday hours and weekend hours. The clinic prioritizes emergency dental concerns and offers same day emergency appointment options whenever scheduling allows. This can be especially important for patients dealing with severe tooth pain, swelling, broken teeth, damaged restorations, or possible infection.
The new office is designed to support both urgent dental needs and ongoing oral health care. In addition to emergency dentistry, Star Dental provides family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, exams, X rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals, crowns, bridges, dentures, denture repairs, and other preventive and restorative dental services.
For parents and caregivers, having one dental office that sees both children and adults can make care easier to manage. A child with a toothache, a parent with swelling, or an older adult with a broken denture may all need help quickly. Star Dental’s family focused model allows households to seek care in one convenient location instead of searching across multiple offices during a stressful dental situation.
The clinic’s location near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Florida Avenue makes it accessible to patients in Lakewood, West Denver, Harvey Park, Belmar, and nearby neighborhoods. The official clinic address is 1490 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80232. Star Dental serves the Lakewood and West Denver metro area from this South Sheridan location.
Star Dental encourages patients not to ignore dental pain, swelling, broken teeth, lost restorations, or signs of infection. A timely dental evaluation can help patients understand the source of the problem, review treatment options, and avoid unnecessary uncertainty.
“Urgent dental care should not feel out of reach,” Dr. Menina added. “If someone has tooth pain, swelling, a broken tooth, or a concern about infection, we want them to know they can contact Star Dental, ask questions, review their insurance options, and get help as quickly as possible.”
Patients looking for emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, or a Medicaid accepting dentist in the Lakewood and West Denver area can contact Star Dental for more information or to request an appointment.
About Star Dental
Star Dental is a dental practice serving patients in Lakewood, Denver, and surrounding Colorado communities. The practice provides emergency dentistry, urgent dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, preventive care, restorative dentistry, crowns, bridges, dentures, denture repairs, extractions, root canals, and other dental services for children and adults. Star Dental accepts most dental insurance plans, including Medicaid, and focuses on timely, compassionate dental care for local families.
Contact
Star DentalContact
Dr. Florina Menina
303-222-1414
https://mystardental.com
Dr. Florina Menina
303-222-1414
https://mystardental.com
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