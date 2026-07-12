Garden State AGNC Hosts Community Food Drive to Support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors
Garden State AGNC organized a community food drive to support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, collecting nonperishable food and essential household items for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Middlesex County. The initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and partnering with local nonprofits to make a meaningful impact.
Piscataaway, NJ, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Garden State AGNC, a marketing and sales firm based in Piscataway, New Jersey, recently organized a community food drive to benefit Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, a nonprofit food bank serving individuals and families throughout Middlesex County.
The food drive brought together employees who all have a shared goal of helping address food insecurity in the area. Donations of nonperishable food and essential household items were collected for Replenish, helping stock its shelves and provide resources to neighbors facing hunger.
One unique aspect of the initiative was an employee-driven friendly competition designed to encourage participation. Team members went head-to-head to collect the most food donations, with the top contributor receiving a gift card. What began as a lighthearted challenge quickly exceeded expectations, generating so much enthusiasm that Garden State AGNC extended the competition to give employees additional time to collect even more donations for Replenish.
"Our goal was to make giving back something everyone could get excited about," said Natalie Amaro-Davila, Director of Operations at Garden State AGNC. "What started as a friendly competition turned into something much bigger. The energy was incredible, and when we saw how invested everyone was, extending the competition was an easy decision. It wasn't about winning a gift card anymore—it was about seeing how much of a difference we could make together."
By blending teamwork, friendly competition, and a shared commitment to service, Garden State AGNC transformed a workplace initiative into a meaningful opportunity to support local families facing food insecurity.
Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors serves thousands of residents through its network of food pantries and community partners, working to ensure that individuals and families have access to nutritious food and essential resources. Garden State AGNC's food drive reflects the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement and corporate social responsibility.
The initiative also provided employees with an opportunity to volunteer and contribute to a cause that directly benefits local residents. By working alongside organizations like Replenish, Garden State AGNC aims to foster a culture of service and encourage others in the business community to support local nonprofits.
Garden State AGNC extends its gratitude to everyone who donated, volunteered, and helped make the food drive a success. The company looks forward to continuing its partnership with local organizations and supporting future initiatives that strengthen the communities it serves.
About Garden State AGNC
Garden State AGNC is a marketing and sales firm headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey. The company specializes in creating customer-focused marketing solutions while fostering leadership development, professional growth, and a culture of community involvement.
The food drive brought together employees who all have a shared goal of helping address food insecurity in the area. Donations of nonperishable food and essential household items were collected for Replenish, helping stock its shelves and provide resources to neighbors facing hunger.
One unique aspect of the initiative was an employee-driven friendly competition designed to encourage participation. Team members went head-to-head to collect the most food donations, with the top contributor receiving a gift card. What began as a lighthearted challenge quickly exceeded expectations, generating so much enthusiasm that Garden State AGNC extended the competition to give employees additional time to collect even more donations for Replenish.
"Our goal was to make giving back something everyone could get excited about," said Natalie Amaro-Davila, Director of Operations at Garden State AGNC. "What started as a friendly competition turned into something much bigger. The energy was incredible, and when we saw how invested everyone was, extending the competition was an easy decision. It wasn't about winning a gift card anymore—it was about seeing how much of a difference we could make together."
By blending teamwork, friendly competition, and a shared commitment to service, Garden State AGNC transformed a workplace initiative into a meaningful opportunity to support local families facing food insecurity.
Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors serves thousands of residents through its network of food pantries and community partners, working to ensure that individuals and families have access to nutritious food and essential resources. Garden State AGNC's food drive reflects the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement and corporate social responsibility.
The initiative also provided employees with an opportunity to volunteer and contribute to a cause that directly benefits local residents. By working alongside organizations like Replenish, Garden State AGNC aims to foster a culture of service and encourage others in the business community to support local nonprofits.
Garden State AGNC extends its gratitude to everyone who donated, volunteered, and helped make the food drive a success. The company looks forward to continuing its partnership with local organizations and supporting future initiatives that strengthen the communities it serves.
About Garden State AGNC
Garden State AGNC is a marketing and sales firm headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey. The company specializes in creating customer-focused marketing solutions while fostering leadership development, professional growth, and a culture of community involvement.
Contact
Garden State AGNCContact
Alec Gonzalez
(732) 307 5262
gardenstateagnc.com
Alec Gonzalez
(732) 307 5262
gardenstateagnc.com
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