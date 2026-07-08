Rust Wood Trading Music Empire Announces Global Licensing Platform for 316 Songs Across 66 Genres
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire has launched a worldwide licensing platform featuring 314 songs across 66 genres, offering creators, brands, and media companies' instant access to a diverse catalog for film, TV, ads, games, and global distribution.
Seattle, WA, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rust Wood Trading Music Empire announces the launch of its global music licensing platform, delivering instant access to a catalog of 316 professionally produced songs across 66 genres. This new platform is designed for creators, filmmakers, advertisers, game developers, podcasters, and media companies seeking high‑quality, ready‑to‑license music without delays or complicated negotiations.
The catalog includes cinematic scores, pop anthems, electronic soundscapes, cultural genre collections, commercial advertising themes, and specialized production music crafted for broadcast, digital media, and international distribution. Each track is fully cleared for commercial use, enabling brands and creators to license music quickly and confidently for worldwide projects.
With this launch, Rust Wood Trading Music Empire aims to simplify the licensing process by offering transparent terms, fast turnaround, and a diverse range of styles suitable for film, television, streaming, social media, gaming, and corporate communications. The platform supports independent creators as well as large organizations seeking reliable, professional music assets.
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire continues expanding its catalog and developing tools to help creators discover the perfect track for any project. The company remains committed to providing high‑quality music that elevates storytelling, enhances brand identity, and supports global creative production.
The catalog includes cinematic scores, pop anthems, electronic soundscapes, cultural genre collections, commercial advertising themes, and specialized production music crafted for broadcast, digital media, and international distribution. Each track is fully cleared for commercial use, enabling brands and creators to license music quickly and confidently for worldwide projects.
With this launch, Rust Wood Trading Music Empire aims to simplify the licensing process by offering transparent terms, fast turnaround, and a diverse range of styles suitable for film, television, streaming, social media, gaming, and corporate communications. The platform supports independent creators as well as large organizations seeking reliable, professional music assets.
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire continues expanding its catalog and developing tools to help creators discover the perfect track for any project. The company remains committed to providing high‑quality music that elevates storytelling, enhances brand identity, and supports global creative production.
Contact
Rust Wood Trading Music EmpireContact
Sandra K Morgan
206-255-5162
rustwoodtrading.com
Sandra K Morgan
206-255-5162
rustwoodtrading.com
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