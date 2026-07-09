MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative

MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being.