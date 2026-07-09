MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being.
Charlotte, NC, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. Driven by excessive screen time, modern stressors, and systemic inequalities in park access, today’s youth face an unprecedented disconnection from nature alongside an escalating mental and physical health crisis. Despite the proven therapeutic benefits of the outdoors, federal investments remain scarce – threatening both the well-being of a generation and the future of conservation.
This national movement is an urgent call to action - through storytelling, advocacy, and direct support - to restore the fundamental right of every child to experience joy, healing, and active play in nature.
In response, MyOutdoorJoy released the following statements:
“At a time when young people are spending more time indoors and facing growing mental and physical health challenges, getting kids outside has never been more important, said MyOutdoorJoy’s President James Smith. Every child deserves the chance to experience joy, play, and connection in nature."
The One Million Kids Outdoors initiative is a powerful call to action to ensure that access to the outdoors is treated as essential to every child’s well-being and to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. MyOutdoorJoy is happy to be an active contributor to the Sierra Club initiative and provide outdoor opportunities in Charlotte, NC, and the surrounding area.
About MyOutdoorJoy:
MyOutdoorJoy is a Charlotte-based outdoor recreation and adventure company dedicated to providing unforgettable outdoor experiences while promoting environmental stewardship and conservation efforts. Through guided adventures, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives, MyOutdoorJoy seeks to inspire individuals to connect with nature responsibly.
Additional information is available at www.Myoutdoorjoy.com
This national movement is an urgent call to action - through storytelling, advocacy, and direct support - to restore the fundamental right of every child to experience joy, healing, and active play in nature.
In response, MyOutdoorJoy released the following statements:
“At a time when young people are spending more time indoors and facing growing mental and physical health challenges, getting kids outside has never been more important, said MyOutdoorJoy’s President James Smith. Every child deserves the chance to experience joy, play, and connection in nature."
The One Million Kids Outdoors initiative is a powerful call to action to ensure that access to the outdoors is treated as essential to every child’s well-being and to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. MyOutdoorJoy is happy to be an active contributor to the Sierra Club initiative and provide outdoor opportunities in Charlotte, NC, and the surrounding area.
About MyOutdoorJoy:
MyOutdoorJoy is a Charlotte-based outdoor recreation and adventure company dedicated to providing unforgettable outdoor experiences while promoting environmental stewardship and conservation efforts. Through guided adventures, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives, MyOutdoorJoy seeks to inspire individuals to connect with nature responsibly.
Additional information is available at www.Myoutdoorjoy.com
Contact
MyOutdoorJoyContact
Renee Smalls
704-285-1689
www.MyOutdoorJoy.com
Renee Smalls
704-285-1689
www.MyOutdoorJoy.com
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