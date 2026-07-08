Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Belmont, NY, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a secure and competitive online bidding process.
The auction will feature 50+real estate opportunities, including:
Single-family homes
Vacant residential parcels
Vacant land suitable for future development, recreation, or investment
Whether you are looking for a primary residence, investment property, or vacant land, the auction offers a wide range of opportunities for buyers. Currently on the auction list is the former Angelica School facility, a large building with endless possibilities.
Auction Schedule
Auction Opens: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM
Auction Begins Closing: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, beginning at 10:00 AM
Bidder Registration Deadline: Friday, July 17, 2026, at 4:00 PM
Interested bidders are encouraged to review the available properties, auction terms, and complete the required registration well before the registration deadline.
Please note: A separate bidder registration and approval is required to participate in this auction. Registrations received after 4:00 PM on Friday, July 17 will not be accepted.
Complete property information, photographs, auction terms, and bidder registration are available at www.AlleganyCoAuction.com or by visiting www.AuctionsInternational.com.
Allegany County's online auction program offers a transparent and convenient method for returning tax-foreclosed properties to productive use while providing buyers with an efficient way to bid from anywhere with an internet connection.
The auction is being conducted by Auctions International, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in online municipal and specializing in NYS tax-foreclosed real estate auctions.
For additional information, visit www.AlleganyCoAuction.com or www.AuctionsInternational.com.
Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a secure and competitive online bidding process.
The auction will feature 50+real estate opportunities, including:
Single-family homes
Vacant residential parcels
Vacant land suitable for future development, recreation, or investment
Whether you are looking for a primary residence, investment property, or vacant land, the auction offers a wide range of opportunities for buyers. Currently on the auction list is the former Angelica School facility, a large building with endless possibilities.
Auction Schedule
Auction Opens: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM
Auction Begins Closing: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, beginning at 10:00 AM
Bidder Registration Deadline: Friday, July 17, 2026, at 4:00 PM
Interested bidders are encouraged to review the available properties, auction terms, and complete the required registration well before the registration deadline.
Please note: A separate bidder registration and approval is required to participate in this auction. Registrations received after 4:00 PM on Friday, July 17 will not be accepted.
Complete property information, photographs, auction terms, and bidder registration are available at www.AlleganyCoAuction.com or by visiting www.AuctionsInternational.com.
Allegany County's online auction program offers a transparent and convenient method for returning tax-foreclosed properties to productive use while providing buyers with an efficient way to bid from anywhere with an internet connection.
The auction is being conducted by Auctions International, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in online municipal and specializing in NYS tax-foreclosed real estate auctions.
For additional information, visit www.AlleganyCoAuction.com or www.AuctionsInternational.com.
Contact
Auctions International, Inc.Contact
Nicole Adamowicz
800-536-1401 ext. 111
www.auctionsinternational.com
Nicole Adamowicz
800-536-1401 ext. 111
www.auctionsinternational.com
Categories