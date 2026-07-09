BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools.
Washington, GA, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Installing cable railing traditionally has required specialized hydraulic crimping tools, which is unfriendly to the average DIY enthusiast. BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern premium cable railing systems, is changing that with its swageless cable railing fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless fittings are designed to enable ordinary DIY homeowners to easily achieve professional-grade installations without the need for crimping tools.
In traditional cable railing installation, swaging is the most critical step. Installers must use hydraulic crimping tools to create a cold-welded connection between metal fittings and the cable. This process places high demands on both the tools and the installer’s precision. Although many professional contractors have portable hydraulic swaging tools, for ordinary homeowners, owning and using such tools presents a significant hurdle.
BLIKA’s swageless cable fittings make DIY installation simple and beginner-friendly, without the need for expensive and bulky hydraulic crimping tools. They use a precision-engineered wedge system to secure the steel cables. Users simply insert the steel cable into a threaded conical wedge and tighten the nut with two standard wrenches. The internal components "grip" the steel cable, forming a secure lock that becomes even stronger when tension is applied.
"In the past, only those willing to pay for a professional installation team or expensive rental equipment could have attractive cable railings," said BLIKA’s chief product engineer. "Our U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings have completely changed that. By integrating complex mechanical structures into the connector itself, we’ve achieved a truly tool-free connection. Professional contractors can now cut the time required for deck projects in half, significantly improving construction efficiency. Meanwhile, DIY homeowners can also build perfect, code-compliant cable railings on their own.”
BLIKA’s swageless cable fittings are manufactured from T316 marine-grade stainless steel and offer excellent strength, corrosion resistance, and rust resistance. They ensure that the installation of cable railings fully complies with international building codes (IBC/IRC). In addition, BLIKA's swageless system offers the following advantages:
- Universal Cable Compatibility: Universally compatible with 1/8-inch and 3/16-inch stainless steel cables.
- Wide Post Compatibility: Pairs perfectly with wooden posts to create a warm, traditional atmosphere. It also integrates seamlessly with metal/aluminum post systems to achieve a sleek, minimalist, modern black aesthetic.
- Reusability: Traditional hardware must be cut and discarded after use. BLIKA’s patented swageless cable fittings, however, can be easily unlocked and fully reused in future projects. This maximizes long-term value for contractors and homeowners alike.
DIY home renovations are booming, and cable railings remain a major trend. Data shows that an increasing number of homeowners want to upgrade their patio, balcony, or stair railings on their own, without hiring professional contractors.
BLIKA has turned this trend into concrete product solutions. Its entire line of kits features a “ready-to-install” design. Each kit includes pre-drilled posts, an ample supply of cable, swageless tensioners, protective sleeves, and installation tools, so users don’t need to purchase any additional parts.
To further simplify the cable railing installation process, BLIKA also offers a free design service for homeowners and contractors. Customers can simply provide project photos and measurements, and BLIKA’s professional design team will create a customized railing layout to help ensure the right configuration, accurate material selection, and a smoother installation experience.
About BLIKA Cable Railing
BLIKA Cable Railing is a leading supplier of modern cable railing systems, dedicated to providing minimalist, durable, and highly engineered cable railing solutions. BLIKA focuses on marine-grade stainless steel hardware, a minimalist black aesthetic, and user-friendly installation, helping professional contractors and DIY enthusiasts create safe, attractive cable railings that offer unobstructed views.
In traditional cable railing installation, swaging is the most critical step. Installers must use hydraulic crimping tools to create a cold-welded connection between metal fittings and the cable. This process places high demands on both the tools and the installer’s precision. Although many professional contractors have portable hydraulic swaging tools, for ordinary homeowners, owning and using such tools presents a significant hurdle.
BLIKA’s swageless cable fittings make DIY installation simple and beginner-friendly, without the need for expensive and bulky hydraulic crimping tools. They use a precision-engineered wedge system to secure the steel cables. Users simply insert the steel cable into a threaded conical wedge and tighten the nut with two standard wrenches. The internal components "grip" the steel cable, forming a secure lock that becomes even stronger when tension is applied.
"In the past, only those willing to pay for a professional installation team or expensive rental equipment could have attractive cable railings," said BLIKA’s chief product engineer. "Our U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings have completely changed that. By integrating complex mechanical structures into the connector itself, we’ve achieved a truly tool-free connection. Professional contractors can now cut the time required for deck projects in half, significantly improving construction efficiency. Meanwhile, DIY homeowners can also build perfect, code-compliant cable railings on their own.”
BLIKA’s swageless cable fittings are manufactured from T316 marine-grade stainless steel and offer excellent strength, corrosion resistance, and rust resistance. They ensure that the installation of cable railings fully complies with international building codes (IBC/IRC). In addition, BLIKA's swageless system offers the following advantages:
- Universal Cable Compatibility: Universally compatible with 1/8-inch and 3/16-inch stainless steel cables.
- Wide Post Compatibility: Pairs perfectly with wooden posts to create a warm, traditional atmosphere. It also integrates seamlessly with metal/aluminum post systems to achieve a sleek, minimalist, modern black aesthetic.
- Reusability: Traditional hardware must be cut and discarded after use. BLIKA’s patented swageless cable fittings, however, can be easily unlocked and fully reused in future projects. This maximizes long-term value for contractors and homeowners alike.
DIY home renovations are booming, and cable railings remain a major trend. Data shows that an increasing number of homeowners want to upgrade their patio, balcony, or stair railings on their own, without hiring professional contractors.
BLIKA has turned this trend into concrete product solutions. Its entire line of kits features a “ready-to-install” design. Each kit includes pre-drilled posts, an ample supply of cable, swageless tensioners, protective sleeves, and installation tools, so users don’t need to purchase any additional parts.
To further simplify the cable railing installation process, BLIKA also offers a free design service for homeowners and contractors. Customers can simply provide project photos and measurements, and BLIKA’s professional design team will create a customized railing layout to help ensure the right configuration, accurate material selection, and a smoother installation experience.
About BLIKA Cable Railing
BLIKA Cable Railing is a leading supplier of modern cable railing systems, dedicated to providing minimalist, durable, and highly engineered cable railing solutions. BLIKA focuses on marine-grade stainless steel hardware, a minimalist black aesthetic, and user-friendly installation, helping professional contractors and DIY enthusiasts create safe, attractive cable railings that offer unobstructed views.
Contact
BLIKA Cable RailingContact
Danis Shaw
888-296-6616
Danis Shaw
888-296-6616
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