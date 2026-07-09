BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool

BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools.