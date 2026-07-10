Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team.
Chicago, IL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On July the 4, 2026 Northeast Airlines formally appointed Jayson Carver its new Chief Operating Officer while attending the company's first annual retreat held at their southern Florida Ops Base.
With his new role, Jayson will be utilizing his many years of experience in managing the various assets of the company, along with aiding the Northeast CEO in bringing the newly formed travel arm online to form a true travel company immersed within the airline component.
Jayson brings a wealth of industry experience ranging from multiple roles within the airline industry from both Board positions and Executive roles as well. His career began at Trans Meridian Airlines, Ryan International Airlines, moving into sales roles within aerospace and defense, and founded and successfully operated Jet X Aerospace llc.
Recently he came to Northeast to consult on the formation and establishment of the new Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc. The company wishes him the greatest success in his new role and the best of luck in his future with the company.
With his new role, Jayson will be utilizing his many years of experience in managing the various assets of the company, along with aiding the Northeast CEO in bringing the newly formed travel arm online to form a true travel company immersed within the airline component.
Jayson brings a wealth of industry experience ranging from multiple roles within the airline industry from both Board positions and Executive roles as well. His career began at Trans Meridian Airlines, Ryan International Airlines, moving into sales roles within aerospace and defense, and founded and successfully operated Jet X Aerospace llc.
Recently he came to Northeast to consult on the formation and establishment of the new Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc. The company wishes him the greatest success in his new role and the best of luck in his future with the company.
Contact
Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.Contact
Lisa Capazolli - Media Communications
708-852-0243
https://www.yellobirds.com
Lisa Capazolli - Media Communications
708-852-0243
https://www.yellobirds.com
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