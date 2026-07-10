National Financial Publication NerdWallet Features ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin as Tax Strategy Expert
Nationally recognized tax strategist and ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin has been featured in NerdWallet's latest small-business tax guide. The feature showcases her expertise in strategic tax planning and offers business owners practical advice on selecting the right tax professionals, maximizing tax savings, and building long-term financial success.
Miami, FL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Recognized business advisor shares expert insights on strategic tax planning, helping small business owners make smarter financial decisions beyond tax season.
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, nationally recognized tax strategist, USA Today GameChanger, 10X Certified Business Coach, and co-author alongside Brian Tracy and Richard Branson, has been featured as an expert source in NerdWallet's newly released guide, "A Guide to Small-Business Tax Services." The article provides practical guidance to entrepreneurs navigating today's increasingly complex tax environment and choosing the right financial professionals to support their businesses.
In the guide, Rivkin explains one of the most common misconceptions among business owners: believing that having someone prepare their tax return automatically means they're receiving strategic tax planning.
"There is a big difference between a professional who files your tax return and one who acts as a strategic advisor. While one keeps your records accurate, the other works to lower your tax bill throughout the year. Having the former doesn't mean you have the latter."
For more than 27 years, Rivkin has helped business owners legally reduce taxes, improve cash flow, and build long-term wealth through proactive tax planning and business advisory services. Her inclusion in NerdWallet's latest business resource reflects the growing national demand for experienced professionals who go beyond tax preparation to help entrepreneurs make strategic financial decisions throughout the year.
"Too many business owners only meet with their tax professional once a year," said Rivkin. "By then, many of the best planning opportunities are already gone. Tax planning should be proactive—not reactive. The right strategy doesn't just reduce taxes; it creates more cash flow, stronger businesses, and greater financial freedom."
Throughout the article, Rivkin emphasizes that business owners should evaluate tax professionals based on the value they provide—not simply their credentials. She encourages entrepreneurs to look for advisors who communicate regularly, understand their business structure, and actively identify tax-saving opportunities year-round.
Among the key insights Rivkin shares in the article are:
A full-service accounting firm should provide far more than tax preparation—it should integrate bookkeeping, payroll, tax planning, financial strategy, and other essential business services under one roof.
Business owners should view professional tax advice as an investment, because the right advisor can potentially save them significant amounts of money over time.
Meeting with your tax advisor throughout the year—not only during tax season—creates more opportunities to reduce taxes and improve financial performance.
Choosing a tax professional should be based on specialization, experience, and strategic guidance rather than title or credentials alone.
"This feature reinforces something we've believed for years," Rivkin added. "Tax planning isn't just about compliance—it's about creating opportunities. Every dollar you legally save in taxes is another dollar you can invest back into your business, your family, and your future."
The article also highlights several important signs that business owners may have outgrown DIY tax software, including business growth, multi-state operations, hiring employees, entity changes, and increasing financial complexity.
As entrepreneurs continue to face evolving tax laws and economic uncertainty, Rivkin believes education and proactive planning have never been more important.
Business owners can read the full NerdWallet article, "A Guide to Small-Business Tax Services," here: https://www.nerdwallet.com/business/taxes/learn/small-business-tax-services
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is the CEO of ERPS Group, a nationally recognized business advisory firm specializing in strategic tax planning, accounting, CFO advisory, bookkeeping, payroll, and business consulting. With more than 27 years of experience, Ella has helped business owners across the United States legally reduce taxes, increase cash flow, and build lasting wealth. She is a USA Today GameChanger, a 10X Certified Business Coach, and a co-author alongside Brian Tracy and Richard Branson. Through ERPS Group, Ella is committed to helping entrepreneurs achieve personal, professional, and financial freedom. Learn more at www.ellarivkin.com.
About ERPS Group
ERPS Group is a full-service business advisory firm providing strategic tax planning, accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, CFO advisory, and financial consulting for entrepreneurs nationwide. The firm's proactive approach helps business owners keep more of what they earn while building stronger, more profitable businesses. Learn more at www.erpsgroup.com.
Media Contact
ERPS Group; Ella Rivkin
social@erpsgroup.com
(954) 255-3848
Ella Rivkin, CEO of ERPS Group, nationally recognized tax strategist, USA Today GameChanger, 10X Certified Business Coach, and co-author alongside Brian Tracy and Richard Branson, has been featured as an expert source in NerdWallet's newly released guide, "A Guide to Small-Business Tax Services." The article provides practical guidance to entrepreneurs navigating today's increasingly complex tax environment and choosing the right financial professionals to support their businesses.
In the guide, Rivkin explains one of the most common misconceptions among business owners: believing that having someone prepare their tax return automatically means they're receiving strategic tax planning.
"There is a big difference between a professional who files your tax return and one who acts as a strategic advisor. While one keeps your records accurate, the other works to lower your tax bill throughout the year. Having the former doesn't mean you have the latter."
For more than 27 years, Rivkin has helped business owners legally reduce taxes, improve cash flow, and build long-term wealth through proactive tax planning and business advisory services. Her inclusion in NerdWallet's latest business resource reflects the growing national demand for experienced professionals who go beyond tax preparation to help entrepreneurs make strategic financial decisions throughout the year.
"Too many business owners only meet with their tax professional once a year," said Rivkin. "By then, many of the best planning opportunities are already gone. Tax planning should be proactive—not reactive. The right strategy doesn't just reduce taxes; it creates more cash flow, stronger businesses, and greater financial freedom."
Throughout the article, Rivkin emphasizes that business owners should evaluate tax professionals based on the value they provide—not simply their credentials. She encourages entrepreneurs to look for advisors who communicate regularly, understand their business structure, and actively identify tax-saving opportunities year-round.
Among the key insights Rivkin shares in the article are:
A full-service accounting firm should provide far more than tax preparation—it should integrate bookkeeping, payroll, tax planning, financial strategy, and other essential business services under one roof.
Business owners should view professional tax advice as an investment, because the right advisor can potentially save them significant amounts of money over time.
Meeting with your tax advisor throughout the year—not only during tax season—creates more opportunities to reduce taxes and improve financial performance.
Choosing a tax professional should be based on specialization, experience, and strategic guidance rather than title or credentials alone.
"This feature reinforces something we've believed for years," Rivkin added. "Tax planning isn't just about compliance—it's about creating opportunities. Every dollar you legally save in taxes is another dollar you can invest back into your business, your family, and your future."
The article also highlights several important signs that business owners may have outgrown DIY tax software, including business growth, multi-state operations, hiring employees, entity changes, and increasing financial complexity.
As entrepreneurs continue to face evolving tax laws and economic uncertainty, Rivkin believes education and proactive planning have never been more important.
Business owners can read the full NerdWallet article, "A Guide to Small-Business Tax Services," here: https://www.nerdwallet.com/business/taxes/learn/small-business-tax-services
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is the CEO of ERPS Group, a nationally recognized business advisory firm specializing in strategic tax planning, accounting, CFO advisory, bookkeeping, payroll, and business consulting. With more than 27 years of experience, Ella has helped business owners across the United States legally reduce taxes, increase cash flow, and build lasting wealth. She is a USA Today GameChanger, a 10X Certified Business Coach, and a co-author alongside Brian Tracy and Richard Branson. Through ERPS Group, Ella is committed to helping entrepreneurs achieve personal, professional, and financial freedom. Learn more at www.ellarivkin.com.
About ERPS Group
ERPS Group is a full-service business advisory firm providing strategic tax planning, accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, CFO advisory, and financial consulting for entrepreneurs nationwide. The firm's proactive approach helps business owners keep more of what they earn while building stronger, more profitable businesses. Learn more at www.erpsgroup.com.
Media Contact
ERPS Group; Ella Rivkin
social@erpsgroup.com
(954) 255-3848
Contact
ERPS GroupContact
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
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