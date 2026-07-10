Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families.
Baytown, TX, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service.
At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, our 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families.
The morning kicks off with a big rally at the Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte campuses before teams head out across the community to show God’s love in hundreds of hands-on ways, including:
Distributing groceries to local families
Serving hot meals to those in need
Supporting the Family Thrift Shop
Handing out back-to-school supplies
Offering free haircuts
Praying with and encouraging individuals
Visiting and uplifting nursing home residents
Serving meals at a local homeless shelter
Helping refresh the local animal shelter
Mulching and beautifying community parks
Repainting and restoring park railings
Building a wheelchair ramp for a family in need
The day is built for families too. Through “Summer Blast on Wheels,” a mobile, Bible-based experience for elementary kids, children across the community will laugh, play, and learn who God is, while parents enjoy a relaxed setting, helpful resources, and a moment to breathe. No one leaves empty-handed.
“God has been so good to us, and Serve Day is how we get to pass that goodness on,” said Pastor Josh Joines, Lead Pastor of Faith Family Church. “A haircut, a hot meal, a clean park. These are small things that say a really big thing: that you matter to God and you matter to us.”
To learn more, visit myfaithfamily.org/serveday.
For more information about Serve Day or to arrange interviews, please contact Whitney Hoyle at 281.837.5626 or info@myfaithfamily.org.
Faith Family Church exists to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.
At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, our 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families.
The morning kicks off with a big rally at the Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte campuses before teams head out across the community to show God’s love in hundreds of hands-on ways, including:
Distributing groceries to local families
Serving hot meals to those in need
Supporting the Family Thrift Shop
Handing out back-to-school supplies
Offering free haircuts
Praying with and encouraging individuals
Visiting and uplifting nursing home residents
Serving meals at a local homeless shelter
Helping refresh the local animal shelter
Mulching and beautifying community parks
Repainting and restoring park railings
Building a wheelchair ramp for a family in need
The day is built for families too. Through “Summer Blast on Wheels,” a mobile, Bible-based experience for elementary kids, children across the community will laugh, play, and learn who God is, while parents enjoy a relaxed setting, helpful resources, and a moment to breathe. No one leaves empty-handed.
“God has been so good to us, and Serve Day is how we get to pass that goodness on,” said Pastor Josh Joines, Lead Pastor of Faith Family Church. “A haircut, a hot meal, a clean park. These are small things that say a really big thing: that you matter to God and you matter to us.”
To learn more, visit myfaithfamily.org/serveday.
For more information about Serve Day or to arrange interviews, please contact Whitney Hoyle at 281.837.5626 or info@myfaithfamily.org.
Faith Family Church exists to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.
Contact
Faith Family ChurchContact
Whitney Hoyle
(281) 837-5626
myfaithfamily.org
Whitney Hoyle
(281) 837-5626
myfaithfamily.org
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