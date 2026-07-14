Aguirre Medical Group Returns with a New Focus on Revenue Forecasting for Med Spas

Dallas-based Aguirre Medical Group returns with a new business model hyper-focused on revenue forecasting for medspas. Following the closure of its previous management services organization, founder AJ Aguirre is relaunching the company with a single service designed to make medical spa revenue more predictable. Cancer survivor and sobriety advocate, Aguirre will have a strong focus on not only company culture, but also client-relation culture.