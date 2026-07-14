Aguirre Medical Group Returns with a New Focus on Revenue Forecasting for Med Spas
Dallas-based Aguirre Medical Group returns with a new business model hyper-focused on revenue forecasting for medspas. Following the closure of its previous management services organization, founder AJ Aguirre is relaunching the company with a single service designed to make medical spa revenue more predictable. Cancer survivor and sobriety advocate, Aguirre will have a strong focus on not only company culture, but also client-relation culture.
Dallas, TX, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aguirre Medical Group (AMG) announced today that it is returning with a singular focus: helping medical spas understand and forecast their revenue.
The company previously operated as a healthcare management services organization serving medical practices across multiple specialties. During that time, founder AJ Aguirre continued leading the company while undergoing treatment for Stage IV lymphoma in 2021. The company later received local business recognition before ultimately closing in 2025—a chapter recently documented in Voyage Dallas.
For Aguirre, the most meaningful lessons didn’t come from closing the company. They came before it. “It wasn’t the closing,” Aguirre said. “It was the reckoning. That’s where the humility came from. You realize the finality of all things.”
Following the closure, Aguirre stepped away from healthcare finance altogether. He pursued private pilot training, devoted significant time to distance swimming, and even applied to the United States Coast Guard.
“But I kept coming back to finance,” Aguirre said. “This is the work that fits me.” Rather than rebuilding the previous company, Aguirre Medical Group is starting over. At one point the company operated from two offices in two cities with dozens of employees. Today, it consists of one founder, one Excel workbook, and one service. For Aguirre, that isn’t a step backward. It’s a return to building something one client at a time.
Rather than rebuilding Aguirre Medical Group as a full-service management organization, the company is returning with one function: revenue forecasting for medical spas.
Aguirre believes medical spas present one of the most interesting financial environments in healthcare. Unlike traditional primary care practices, med spas operate across numerous services with dramatically different pricing, and even customized pricing based on the service.
“That’s exactly why I like it,” Aguirre said. “The financial model is much more complex.”
Using a practice’s historical patient encounters, AMG analyzes patient distribution and average revenue per encounter for each specific service. “Five categories and ten subcategories,” he explains. And then the sophisticated model aggregates everything into simple, reusable projections that the practice is able to use at their leisure.
The company intentionally launches with only one service.
Aguirre Medical Group is launching without private equity or outside financing. The company will begin by offering a single service—custom revenue forecasting for medical spas—and will work directly with independently owned practices across the United States. While the Aguirre Medical Group brand and website remain, the company is relaunching under a new legal entity with a focused business model built around one specialty and one service.
“We’re not here to be everything,” Aguirre said. “We’re here to do finance.”
The initial revenue forecasting analysis is being introduced at $500. Aguirre says the pricing is intentional. Rather than charging what the model may eventually command, the company’s immediate goal is to learn what the industry needs.
Future services may include expense forecasting, budgeting, and financial operations, but only if they naturally grow from the needs of the practices AMG serves.
“I’m not interested in building the kind of company that tries to impress everyone. It’s my life’s purpose to be myself, and if I can lead others to do the same, it’d be a privilege.”
The company previously operated as a healthcare management services organization serving medical practices across multiple specialties. During that time, founder AJ Aguirre continued leading the company while undergoing treatment for Stage IV lymphoma in 2021. The company later received local business recognition before ultimately closing in 2025—a chapter recently documented in Voyage Dallas.
For Aguirre, the most meaningful lessons didn’t come from closing the company. They came before it. “It wasn’t the closing,” Aguirre said. “It was the reckoning. That’s where the humility came from. You realize the finality of all things.”
Following the closure, Aguirre stepped away from healthcare finance altogether. He pursued private pilot training, devoted significant time to distance swimming, and even applied to the United States Coast Guard.
“But I kept coming back to finance,” Aguirre said. “This is the work that fits me.” Rather than rebuilding the previous company, Aguirre Medical Group is starting over. At one point the company operated from two offices in two cities with dozens of employees. Today, it consists of one founder, one Excel workbook, and one service. For Aguirre, that isn’t a step backward. It’s a return to building something one client at a time.
Rather than rebuilding Aguirre Medical Group as a full-service management organization, the company is returning with one function: revenue forecasting for medical spas.
Aguirre believes medical spas present one of the most interesting financial environments in healthcare. Unlike traditional primary care practices, med spas operate across numerous services with dramatically different pricing, and even customized pricing based on the service.
“That’s exactly why I like it,” Aguirre said. “The financial model is much more complex.”
Using a practice’s historical patient encounters, AMG analyzes patient distribution and average revenue per encounter for each specific service. “Five categories and ten subcategories,” he explains. And then the sophisticated model aggregates everything into simple, reusable projections that the practice is able to use at their leisure.
The company intentionally launches with only one service.
Aguirre Medical Group is launching without private equity or outside financing. The company will begin by offering a single service—custom revenue forecasting for medical spas—and will work directly with independently owned practices across the United States. While the Aguirre Medical Group brand and website remain, the company is relaunching under a new legal entity with a focused business model built around one specialty and one service.
“We’re not here to be everything,” Aguirre said. “We’re here to do finance.”
The initial revenue forecasting analysis is being introduced at $500. Aguirre says the pricing is intentional. Rather than charging what the model may eventually command, the company’s immediate goal is to learn what the industry needs.
Future services may include expense forecasting, budgeting, and financial operations, but only if they naturally grow from the needs of the practices AMG serves.
“I’m not interested in building the kind of company that tries to impress everyone. It’s my life’s purpose to be myself, and if I can lead others to do the same, it’d be a privilege.”
Contact
Aguirre Medical GroupContact
AJ Aguirre
682-559-7284
aguirremed.com
AJ Aguirre
682-559-7284
aguirremed.com
Categories