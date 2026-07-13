Paragon Hotel Company Announces $3 Million Renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel
Comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, public spaces, and hotel exterior highlights Paragon Hotel Company's continued investment in Anderson.
Anderson, SC, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paragon Hotel Company, a premier hotel ownership, management and development organization announces the completion of a $3 million renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel, spanning every guestroom, public space and exterior of the hotel. The renovation reinforces the hotel's position as a premier lodging option in Anderson and underscores Paragon's ongoing investment in the market.
The renovation encompassed a comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, meeting rooms, restaurant, lounge and public spaces, creating a contemporary atmosphere while maintaining the warm hospitality guests have come to expect from the Holiday Inn brand.
"Our investment in Holiday Inn Anderson demonstrates our long-term commitment to this hotel, our guests, and the Anderson community," said Cindy Suttles, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Revenue Management for Paragon Hotel Company.
For more than 70 years, Holiday Inn has been one of the world's most trusted hotel brands, welcoming millions of travelers with dependable accommodations, friendly service, ad comfortable amenities. As part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of brands, Holiday Inn continues to provide memorable experiences for business and leisure travelers around the globe.
Paragon Hotel Company is a premier hotel ownership and management company operating a portfolio of 25 nationally recognized branded hotels throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. The company is dedicated to operation excellence, exceptional guest experiences, community engagement, and investing in its hotels and associates to ensure long-term success throughout the Southeast.
The renovation encompassed a comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, meeting rooms, restaurant, lounge and public spaces, creating a contemporary atmosphere while maintaining the warm hospitality guests have come to expect from the Holiday Inn brand.
"Our investment in Holiday Inn Anderson demonstrates our long-term commitment to this hotel, our guests, and the Anderson community," said Cindy Suttles, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Revenue Management for Paragon Hotel Company.
For more than 70 years, Holiday Inn has been one of the world's most trusted hotel brands, welcoming millions of travelers with dependable accommodations, friendly service, ad comfortable amenities. As part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of brands, Holiday Inn continues to provide memorable experiences for business and leisure travelers around the globe.
Paragon Hotel Company is a premier hotel ownership and management company operating a portfolio of 25 nationally recognized branded hotels throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. The company is dedicated to operation excellence, exceptional guest experiences, community engagement, and investing in its hotels and associates to ensure long-term success throughout the Southeast.
Contact
Paragon Hotel CompanyContact
Cindy Suttles
864-375-0037
phc-hotels.com
Cindy Suttles
864-375-0037
phc-hotels.com
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