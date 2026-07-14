Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore.
Burlington, VT, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pacto Medical has been awarded a Red Dot in the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2026 for Slimshot®, its compact prefilled syringe platform. Slimshot® was recognized in the Medical Devices & Technology Concept category for its innovative approach to injectable drug delivery, combining compact design, compatibility with existing syringe components, and the reductions in packaging volume, supply chain burden, and environmental impact.
A prototype of Slimshot® has been selected for display at the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore, where award-winning design concepts from around the world are exhibited as part of a showcase of future-facing design and innovation.
The internationally recognized Red Dot Award: Design Concept serves as a benchmark for design excellence, identifying concepts with the potential to become tomorrow’s leading products. The award celebrates forward-thinking designs that push boundaries, address meaningful challenges, and offer a glimpse into the future of how people may live, work, and receive care.
Slimshot® reimagines the traditional prefilled syringe by addressing one of its most persistent inefficiencies: the space required to package, ship, store, and deploy conventional prefilled syringe formats. Pacto Medical’s patented compact design reduces packaging volume while remaining compatible with existing syringe bodies and rubber stoppers already used across the industry.
By reducing excess packaging volume and improving supply chain efficiency, Slimshot® can lower packaging, sterilization, transportation, and storage costs, reduce cold chain burden, improve the efficiency of emergency and humanitarian deployments, and support more sustainable and equitable injectable medicine delivery.
“It is surreal to win a Red Dot,” said Robert Halorsen, CTO and Co-Founder of Pacto Medical, who was the lead designer on the project. “Slimshot® was designed from the beginning to solve practical, global challenges in injectable drug delivery. This recognition really validates our belief that better design can help make prefilled syringes more accessible and sustainable for patients and healthcare providers around the world.”
“For us, great design is not only about form. Most importantly, it is about solving real world problems,” Ian Speers, CEO and Co-Founder of Pacto Medical, added. “Slimshot® is designed to fit into existing pharmaceutical and prefilled syringe manufacturing infrastructure while helping partners reduce supply chain costs and waste, improve logistics, and expand access to critical medical products. When I first saw the need for more compact medical products as a part of my work managing medical logistics and supply chains in low-resource and disaster settings, primarily in Africa and the Middle East, I never dreamed we would end up here winning a Red Dot for this idea.”
Pacto Medical is engaging with pharmaceutical companies, prefilled syringe manufacturers, distributors, government agencies, and global health partners to commercialize and license Slimshot® across a range of therapeutic areas and use cases.
About Pacto Medical:
Pacto Medical is a medical device company developing compact prefilled syringe technology designed to improve the efficiency, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability of injectable drug delivery. Its Slimshot® platform is designed to reduce packaging volume while maintaining compatibility with existing syringe bodies and rubber stoppers, helping address supply-chain, sustainability, and access challenges across healthcare systems worldwide.
Media and Business Development Contact:
Ian Speers, CEO and Co-Founder
Email: contact@pactomedical.com
Website: www.pactomedical.com
Red Dot Design Credits:
Organization Name: Pacto Medical, Inc.
Design Lead: Robert Halvorsen
Designers: Ian Speers, Ryan Stinebaugh
A prototype of Slimshot® has been selected for display at the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore, where award-winning design concepts from around the world are exhibited as part of a showcase of future-facing design and innovation.
The internationally recognized Red Dot Award: Design Concept serves as a benchmark for design excellence, identifying concepts with the potential to become tomorrow’s leading products. The award celebrates forward-thinking designs that push boundaries, address meaningful challenges, and offer a glimpse into the future of how people may live, work, and receive care.
Slimshot® reimagines the traditional prefilled syringe by addressing one of its most persistent inefficiencies: the space required to package, ship, store, and deploy conventional prefilled syringe formats. Pacto Medical’s patented compact design reduces packaging volume while remaining compatible with existing syringe bodies and rubber stoppers already used across the industry.
By reducing excess packaging volume and improving supply chain efficiency, Slimshot® can lower packaging, sterilization, transportation, and storage costs, reduce cold chain burden, improve the efficiency of emergency and humanitarian deployments, and support more sustainable and equitable injectable medicine delivery.
“It is surreal to win a Red Dot,” said Robert Halorsen, CTO and Co-Founder of Pacto Medical, who was the lead designer on the project. “Slimshot® was designed from the beginning to solve practical, global challenges in injectable drug delivery. This recognition really validates our belief that better design can help make prefilled syringes more accessible and sustainable for patients and healthcare providers around the world.”
“For us, great design is not only about form. Most importantly, it is about solving real world problems,” Ian Speers, CEO and Co-Founder of Pacto Medical, added. “Slimshot® is designed to fit into existing pharmaceutical and prefilled syringe manufacturing infrastructure while helping partners reduce supply chain costs and waste, improve logistics, and expand access to critical medical products. When I first saw the need for more compact medical products as a part of my work managing medical logistics and supply chains in low-resource and disaster settings, primarily in Africa and the Middle East, I never dreamed we would end up here winning a Red Dot for this idea.”
Pacto Medical is engaging with pharmaceutical companies, prefilled syringe manufacturers, distributors, government agencies, and global health partners to commercialize and license Slimshot® across a range of therapeutic areas and use cases.
About Pacto Medical:
Pacto Medical is a medical device company developing compact prefilled syringe technology designed to improve the efficiency, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability of injectable drug delivery. Its Slimshot® platform is designed to reduce packaging volume while maintaining compatibility with existing syringe bodies and rubber stoppers, helping address supply-chain, sustainability, and access challenges across healthcare systems worldwide.
Media and Business Development Contact:
Ian Speers, CEO and Co-Founder
Email: contact@pactomedical.com
Website: www.pactomedical.com
Red Dot Design Credits:
Organization Name: Pacto Medical, Inc.
Design Lead: Robert Halvorsen
Designers: Ian Speers, Ryan Stinebaugh
Contact
Pacto MedicalContact
Ian Speers
+1-781-413-1794
pactomedical.com/
Ian Speers
+1-781-413-1794
pactomedical.com/
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