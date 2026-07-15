Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
Denver, CO, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour.
The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression, Nineteen Minutes Later brings a mix of high-energy performance and human storytelling to the stage.
Formed in 2024, Nineteen Minutes Later has built a growing catalog that includes the 2024 self-titled release and 2025’s "Anna Maria." The band’s message “Remain calm. You belong. It’s not all gone” reflects the emotional core behind its music and live shows.
About Nineteen Minutes Later
Nineteen Minutes Later is a Denver, Colorado-based rock band incorporating elements of pop and alternative synth. Formed in 2024 by Seth Young, the project combines energetic performance with emotionally direct songwriting centered on identity, resilience, and self-expression.
The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression, Nineteen Minutes Later brings a mix of high-energy performance and human storytelling to the stage.
Formed in 2024, Nineteen Minutes Later has built a growing catalog that includes the 2024 self-titled release and 2025’s "Anna Maria." The band’s message “Remain calm. You belong. It’s not all gone” reflects the emotional core behind its music and live shows.
About Nineteen Minutes Later
Nineteen Minutes Later is a Denver, Colorado-based rock band incorporating elements of pop and alternative synth. Formed in 2024 by Seth Young, the project combines energetic performance with emotionally direct songwriting centered on identity, resilience, and self-expression.
Contact
Adam YoungContact
720-499-7845
720-499-7845
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