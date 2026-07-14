Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources.
Riverside, CA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Project Boon will host its annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Norte Vista High School in Riverside, bringing together hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, nonprofit organizations, and community partners to help under-resourced students and families prepare for the new school year.
The event is focused on serving under-resourced students throughout the ALVORD Unified School District in Riverside County, including foster youth and students experiencing housing insecurity.
Through Project Boon's partnership with Grocery Outlet Rialto, approximately 300 families will take home up to two weeks' worth of groceries, helping ease the financial burden many families face as they prepare for the start of the school year.
Working alongside Kaiser Permanente and the Claremont Sunrise Rotary, Project Boon will also distribute up to 3,000 backpacks filled with new school supplies. While the event is hosted in Riverside, the backpack distribution will benefit students across Riverside County as well as school districts throughout the San Bernardino and eastern Los Angeles County 210 Corridor, including communities from Colton to San Dimas and La Verne.
The day will feature much more than school supplies. Families will enjoy:
● Live entertainment
● Face painting
● Free haircuts and haircut vouchers provided by Salon Success Academy
● Community resources and nonprofit partners dedicated to serving local families
"Every child deserves to begin the school year feeling prepared, confident, and ready to learn," said Chris Suchánek, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Project Boon. "This event is about much more than backpacks. It's about ensuring under-resourced students and families have the tools, resources, and community support they need to succeed. We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers, sponsors, and community partners whose generosity makes this event possible year after year."
The annual Back-to-School Backpack Event has become one of the Inland Empire's largest community outreach efforts, bringing together hundreds of volunteers and dozens of organizations committed to helping children start the school year with confidence.
The event is focused on serving under-resourced students throughout the ALVORD Unified School District in Riverside County, including foster youth and students experiencing housing insecurity.
Through Project Boon's partnership with Grocery Outlet Rialto, approximately 300 families will take home up to two weeks' worth of groceries, helping ease the financial burden many families face as they prepare for the start of the school year.
Working alongside Kaiser Permanente and the Claremont Sunrise Rotary, Project Boon will also distribute up to 3,000 backpacks filled with new school supplies. While the event is hosted in Riverside, the backpack distribution will benefit students across Riverside County as well as school districts throughout the San Bernardino and eastern Los Angeles County 210 Corridor, including communities from Colton to San Dimas and La Verne.
The day will feature much more than school supplies. Families will enjoy:
● Live entertainment
● Face painting
● Free haircuts and haircut vouchers provided by Salon Success Academy
● Community resources and nonprofit partners dedicated to serving local families
"Every child deserves to begin the school year feeling prepared, confident, and ready to learn," said Chris Suchánek, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Project Boon. "This event is about much more than backpacks. It's about ensuring under-resourced students and families have the tools, resources, and community support they need to succeed. We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers, sponsors, and community partners whose generosity makes this event possible year after year."
The annual Back-to-School Backpack Event has become one of the Inland Empire's largest community outreach efforts, bringing together hundreds of volunteers and dozens of organizations committed to helping children start the school year with confidence.
Contact
Project BoonContact
Aarti Mehta
951-305-3038
www.projectboon.org
Aarti Mehta
951-305-3038
www.projectboon.org
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