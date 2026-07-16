New Experiment: Adding "AI-Powered" to a Product Made Consumers Want to Pay About a Quarter Less
A SegmentOS experiment with 265 U.S. adults found the same app, relabeled "AI-powered," saw willingness to pay drop about 25% (median $13 to $10). Trust and intent to try did not change. The AI label acted as a discount, not a premium.
New York, NY, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Companies are racing to put "AI" on their products on the assumption that it lets them charge more. A new experiment from market research platform SegmentOS suggests the opposite. When the exact same app was described as "AI-powered," consumers wanted to pay about a quarter less for it.
SegmentOS showed 265 U.S. adults who pay for apps a single meal-planning app, described identically, with one difference: half saw it called an "AI-powered meal-planning app," and half saw a plain "meal-planning app." Each group was then asked the most they would pay per month.
The group that saw "AI-powered" gave a lower answer. The typical (median) price fell from $13 to $10, a drop of about 25% (the average fell from $23.75 to $17.31, a 27% drop). The difference was statistically significant.
The more surprising result was what did not change. The "AI-powered" label did not make people less likely to try the app (55% vs 50% said they were likely to download it) and did not lower their trust in it (no meaningful difference). In other words, the label did not scare anyone off. It simply lowered what the product felt worth paying for.
"Everyone is slapping 'AI' on their product assuming it justifies a higher price," said Patricio Luna, co-founder and CEO of SegmentOS. "In this test it did the reverse. People would still use the AI version and trust it just the same, they just valued it less. The lesson is not to hide your AI. It is that the words on your product are a pricing decision, and most teams are guessing at them instead of testing them."
The finding is a direct follow-on to the company's recent 2026 AI Tax Report, which found that 36% of U.S. consumers had penalized a brand for using AI and that 68% would choose a "human-made" product over an identical "AI-made" one at the same price. Where that study measured what consumers chose, this experiment isolates the effect of the label itself on price.
Method: Two identical studies run in parallel via the SegmentOS verified panel, 265 U.S. adults who pay for apps, no shared respondents, one word different between them. Willingness to pay is reported as the median because a small number of respondents entered implausible figures; the difference was confirmed with a Mann-Whitney rank test (p=0.02), which is robust to outliers. Differences in trust and intent to try were not statistically significant and are not claimed.
Full writeup and chart: https://segmentos.io/blog/ai-powered-pricing-experiment?utm_source=prcom&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=ai_markup
About SegmentOS: a survey research platform that combines a no-code builder, 17 research-grade templates, a verified panel of 30M+ respondents across 127 countries, one-click AI translation across 27 languages, and a full analytics suite. It is built for founders and teams who need reliable consumer data without an agency budget. Quality controls like attention checks, speeding detection, and duplicate prevention are on by default. SegmentOS starts free, with paid plans at $29/month (Premium) and $79/month (Pro); panel responses start at $0.73 each. Learn more at segmentos.io.
SegmentOS showed 265 U.S. adults who pay for apps a single meal-planning app, described identically, with one difference: half saw it called an "AI-powered meal-planning app," and half saw a plain "meal-planning app." Each group was then asked the most they would pay per month.
The group that saw "AI-powered" gave a lower answer. The typical (median) price fell from $13 to $10, a drop of about 25% (the average fell from $23.75 to $17.31, a 27% drop). The difference was statistically significant.
The more surprising result was what did not change. The "AI-powered" label did not make people less likely to try the app (55% vs 50% said they were likely to download it) and did not lower their trust in it (no meaningful difference). In other words, the label did not scare anyone off. It simply lowered what the product felt worth paying for.
"Everyone is slapping 'AI' on their product assuming it justifies a higher price," said Patricio Luna, co-founder and CEO of SegmentOS. "In this test it did the reverse. People would still use the AI version and trust it just the same, they just valued it less. The lesson is not to hide your AI. It is that the words on your product are a pricing decision, and most teams are guessing at them instead of testing them."
The finding is a direct follow-on to the company's recent 2026 AI Tax Report, which found that 36% of U.S. consumers had penalized a brand for using AI and that 68% would choose a "human-made" product over an identical "AI-made" one at the same price. Where that study measured what consumers chose, this experiment isolates the effect of the label itself on price.
Method: Two identical studies run in parallel via the SegmentOS verified panel, 265 U.S. adults who pay for apps, no shared respondents, one word different between them. Willingness to pay is reported as the median because a small number of respondents entered implausible figures; the difference was confirmed with a Mann-Whitney rank test (p=0.02), which is robust to outliers. Differences in trust and intent to try were not statistically significant and are not claimed.
Full writeup and chart: https://segmentos.io/blog/ai-powered-pricing-experiment?utm_source=prcom&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=ai_markup
About SegmentOS: a survey research platform that combines a no-code builder, 17 research-grade templates, a verified panel of 30M+ respondents across 127 countries, one-click AI translation across 27 languages, and a full analytics suite. It is built for founders and teams who need reliable consumer data without an agency budget. Quality controls like attention checks, speeding detection, and duplicate prevention are on by default. SegmentOS starts free, with paid plans at $29/month (Premium) and $79/month (Pro); panel responses start at $0.73 each. Learn more at segmentos.io.
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Patricio Luna
+525548995832
segmentos.io
Patricio Luna
+525548995832
segmentos.io
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