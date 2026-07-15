Koopman Shares Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Tip: Make A Plan Now To Save Later on Kitchen & Bath Renovation Purchases
Tax-Free Weekend is August 8-9... and now is the time for homeowners to make a plan for renovation projects to enjoy big savings.
Boston, MA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tax-Free Weekend is announced and it will be August 8 and 9, 2026. Now is the time for Massachusetts contractors and homeowners to make a plan for renovation projects to enjoy big savings. The state’s annual shopping tax holiday is the ideal time for homeowners to move forward with kitchen or bathroom upgrades, and increase their home’s value.
Unlike traditional tax-free weekend purchases, renovations require pre-planning. Design timelines play a major factor in the renovation process, and the process can take a few weeks. At Koopman Lumber, Kitchen and Bath Designers are ready to help homeowners map out the perfect kitchen so everything is in place when tax-free shopping begins.
Design steps include:
- Call Koopman’s Kitchen & Bath team at 508-377-5121 to schedule a phone consultation, visit your local showroom, or click here for a free estimate to get started.
- A designer will discuss the project and the homeowner's wish list, then schedule a home visit to view the space, take measurements, and begin planning. Koopman experts will help select materials and finishes and create renderings to bring the kitchen to life. After a layout is selected, they will provide a quote based on the client’s budget.
- At that point, the kitchen order is ready to be placed on Tax-Free Weekend in August. By following these steps, planning early can turn a renovation into real savings.
In addition to saving money on Tax-Free Weekend, homeowners will benefit from working with Koopman and tapping into their network of trusted and reliable contractors experienced in home upgrades such as a kitchen remodel or bath redesign. Homeowners who don’t have a contractor on board can be provided with names and numbers for recommended partners based on positive past experiences. With decades of expertise, Koopman works seamlessly with contractors, and can ensure the project adheres to the tax holiday rules* and best design and construction practices.
For more information, visit their website or experience all the materials and finishes at any Koopman Kitchen Design Center showroom in either Andover, Dennis, Fairhaven, Hudson, Indian Orchard, Pembroke, Sharon, Whitinsville, or Berlin, CT.
* Note: The tax holiday does not apply to business purchases, and there is no limit on the tax-free amount each homeowner may spend as long as each item’s cost is $2,500 or less. Deliveries may be set up for a later date as long as the order is placed during the shopping holiday weekend. Payments must be made in cash, check, credit card, or gift card, and cannot be made with business credit cards, checks, or a Koopman charge.
Koopman Lumber, a family-owned business founded in 1939 and headquartered in Whitinsville, Mass., is a trusted provider of lumber, hardware, and home improvement products. The company's mission is "Supplying Excellence for Generations," a promise it brings to every team member, customer, and community it serves. For more information, visit koopmanlumber.com.
Unlike traditional tax-free weekend purchases, renovations require pre-planning. Design timelines play a major factor in the renovation process, and the process can take a few weeks. At Koopman Lumber, Kitchen and Bath Designers are ready to help homeowners map out the perfect kitchen so everything is in place when tax-free shopping begins.
Design steps include:
- Call Koopman’s Kitchen & Bath team at 508-377-5121 to schedule a phone consultation, visit your local showroom, or click here for a free estimate to get started.
- A designer will discuss the project and the homeowner's wish list, then schedule a home visit to view the space, take measurements, and begin planning. Koopman experts will help select materials and finishes and create renderings to bring the kitchen to life. After a layout is selected, they will provide a quote based on the client’s budget.
- At that point, the kitchen order is ready to be placed on Tax-Free Weekend in August. By following these steps, planning early can turn a renovation into real savings.
In addition to saving money on Tax-Free Weekend, homeowners will benefit from working with Koopman and tapping into their network of trusted and reliable contractors experienced in home upgrades such as a kitchen remodel or bath redesign. Homeowners who don’t have a contractor on board can be provided with names and numbers for recommended partners based on positive past experiences. With decades of expertise, Koopman works seamlessly with contractors, and can ensure the project adheres to the tax holiday rules* and best design and construction practices.
For more information, visit their website or experience all the materials and finishes at any Koopman Kitchen Design Center showroom in either Andover, Dennis, Fairhaven, Hudson, Indian Orchard, Pembroke, Sharon, Whitinsville, or Berlin, CT.
* Note: The tax holiday does not apply to business purchases, and there is no limit on the tax-free amount each homeowner may spend as long as each item’s cost is $2,500 or less. Deliveries may be set up for a later date as long as the order is placed during the shopping holiday weekend. Payments must be made in cash, check, credit card, or gift card, and cannot be made with business credit cards, checks, or a Koopman charge.
Koopman Lumber, a family-owned business founded in 1939 and headquartered in Whitinsville, Mass., is a trusted provider of lumber, hardware, and home improvement products. The company's mission is "Supplying Excellence for Generations," a promise it brings to every team member, customer, and community it serves. For more information, visit koopmanlumber.com.
Contact
Koopman LumberContact
Julie Dennehy
508-479-9848
koopmanlumber.com
Julie Dennehy
508-479-9848
koopmanlumber.com
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