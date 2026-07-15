Dr. David B. Hardin Honored as a Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Noblesville, IN, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David B. Hardin of Noblesville, Indiana has been named Professional of the Year for Healthcare, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in his field.
About Dr. David B. Hardin
Dr. David B. Hardin is a physician serving patients through his medical practice in Indiana, offering patient care and related services. With more than four decades of experience in medicine, Dr. Hardin brings extensive knowledge to his work in internal medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and opiate addiction treatment.
Dr. Hardin’s background allows him to address a wide range of patient needs, including general medical concerns, rehabilitation care, recovery from injuries, and the management of chronic conditions. He practices in Lafayette and Indianapolis, Indiana, and provides care for patients with various conditions, including hepatitis C and acute fatty liver conditions during pregnancy. Dr. Hardin also performs diagnostic testing, including blood tests and comprehensive metabolic panels, to help evaluate overall health.
Previously, Dr. Hardin was recognized in Who's Who in American High School Students in 1976. He is affiliated with Eagle Scouts and serves as a boy scout leader. In his spare time, he enjoys long-distance bicycling.
David received his M.D. from the University of Illinois College of Medicine.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Dr. David B. Hardin
Dr. David B. Hardin is a physician serving patients through his medical practice in Indiana, offering patient care and related services. With more than four decades of experience in medicine, Dr. Hardin brings extensive knowledge to his work in internal medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and opiate addiction treatment.
Dr. Hardin’s background allows him to address a wide range of patient needs, including general medical concerns, rehabilitation care, recovery from injuries, and the management of chronic conditions. He practices in Lafayette and Indianapolis, Indiana, and provides care for patients with various conditions, including hepatitis C and acute fatty liver conditions during pregnancy. Dr. Hardin also performs diagnostic testing, including blood tests and comprehensive metabolic panels, to help evaluate overall health.
Previously, Dr. Hardin was recognized in Who's Who in American High School Students in 1976. He is affiliated with Eagle Scouts and serves as a boy scout leader. In his spare time, he enjoys long-distance bicycling.
David received his M.D. from the University of Illinois College of Medicine.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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