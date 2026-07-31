The Rise of the Executive Residency: Clean Living Magazine Launches Founder House for Women Founders
As women founders increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to large-scale conferences and transactional networking events, a new model is emerging: the executive residency—an intimate, highly curated experience designed to foster strategic thinking, trusted relationships, and sustainable business growth.
Half Moon Bay, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Responding to this shift, Clean Living Magazine is launching THE FOUNDER HOUSE, an invitation-only executive residency taking place July 22–23 at the Inn at San Benito House in Half Moon Bay, California.
At the center of the experience is Twila Harrison, Chief Advisor of THE FOUNDER
HOUSE, an accomplished executive strategist whose career includes Fortune 500 leadership, executive coaching, board advisory work, and helping founders and organizations navigate periods of growth and transformation. Harrison will lead executive advisory sessions alongside Cassandra McClure, Founder and Creative Director of Clean Living Magazine, who created Founder House to reimagine how women entrepreneurs gather, collaborate, and lead.
Unlike traditional conferences, THE FOUNDER HOUSE is intentionally limited to just five Founders-in-Residence, creating an environment where meaningful conversations take priority over crowded networking events. Participants will receive personalized executive guidance, strategic advising, peer collaboration, and dedicated time to focus on the next stage of their businesses.
“Many female founders don’t need another conference—they need uninterrupted time to think, refine their vision, and build genuine relationships with other leaders,” said Cassandra McClure, Founder and Creative Director of Clean Living Magazine. “Founder House was created to provide that space.”
“Exceptional businesses are built through intentional leadership, trusted relationships, and strategic clarity,” said Twila Harrison, Chief Advisor of THE FOUNDER HOUSETM. “Our vision is to create an environment where accomplished women founders can step away from the day-to-day demands of running a business, challenge their thinking, and return to their companies with renewed focus, stronger strategies, and an expanded network of trusted peers.”
Throughout the two-day residency, founders will participate in executive advisory sessions, collaborative strategy discussions, curated dining experiences, editorial content planning, leadership roundtables, and intentional networking designed to foster long-term relationships rather than one-time introductions.
Founder House reflects a broader movement toward highly curated executive experiences that prioritize meaningful outcomes over the scale of traditional conferences. As entrepreneurship continues to evolve, more founders are investing in intimate environments that provide personalized guidance, authentic community, and measurable business value.
Chris Cheeseman, owner of the Inn at San Benito House, believes boutique hospitality destinations are uniquely positioned to support this new generation of executive gatherings.
“We thoughtfully restored the Inn at San Benito House with the vision of creating a place where meaningful conversations and lasting connections can happen,” said Cheeseman. “We’re excited to welcome Founder House because it reflects exactly the type of executive retreat and corporate off-site experience we envisioned—a setting where leaders can step away from the office, think strategically, collaborate, and build stronger relationships in an inspiring environment.”
The inaugural Founder House residency will welcome a select group of women founders for two days of executive advising, strategic collaboration, and editorial storytelling in Half Moon Bay this July.
About THE FOUNDER HOUSE
THE FOUNDER HOUSE is an executive residency created by Clean Living Magazine for visionary women founders seeking strategic guidance, executive mentorship, meaningful community, and intentional space to build the next chapter of their businesses. Through a highly curated, invitation-only experience, Founder House brings together accomplished entrepreneurs to foster collaboration, leadership, and sustainable growth.
Learn more: cassandramcclure.com/founder-s-house
About the Inn at San Benito House
Located in the heart of Half Moon Bay, California, the Inn at San Benito House is a thoughtfully restored historic property designed for boutique hospitality, executive retreats, private celebrations, and corporate off-site experiences. Its intimate setting offers organizations a distinctive environment for strategic planning, collaboration, and meaningful connection.
About Clean Living Magazine
Clean Living Magazine is a modern media company dedicated to spotlighting visionary founders, innovative brands, and the future of conscious business through editorial storytelling, podcasts, executive experiences, and community-driven programming.
At the center of the experience is Twila Harrison, Chief Advisor of THE FOUNDER
HOUSE, an accomplished executive strategist whose career includes Fortune 500 leadership, executive coaching, board advisory work, and helping founders and organizations navigate periods of growth and transformation. Harrison will lead executive advisory sessions alongside Cassandra McClure, Founder and Creative Director of Clean Living Magazine, who created Founder House to reimagine how women entrepreneurs gather, collaborate, and lead.
Unlike traditional conferences, THE FOUNDER HOUSE is intentionally limited to just five Founders-in-Residence, creating an environment where meaningful conversations take priority over crowded networking events. Participants will receive personalized executive guidance, strategic advising, peer collaboration, and dedicated time to focus on the next stage of their businesses.
“Many female founders don’t need another conference—they need uninterrupted time to think, refine their vision, and build genuine relationships with other leaders,” said Cassandra McClure, Founder and Creative Director of Clean Living Magazine. “Founder House was created to provide that space.”
“Exceptional businesses are built through intentional leadership, trusted relationships, and strategic clarity,” said Twila Harrison, Chief Advisor of THE FOUNDER HOUSETM. “Our vision is to create an environment where accomplished women founders can step away from the day-to-day demands of running a business, challenge their thinking, and return to their companies with renewed focus, stronger strategies, and an expanded network of trusted peers.”
Throughout the two-day residency, founders will participate in executive advisory sessions, collaborative strategy discussions, curated dining experiences, editorial content planning, leadership roundtables, and intentional networking designed to foster long-term relationships rather than one-time introductions.
Founder House reflects a broader movement toward highly curated executive experiences that prioritize meaningful outcomes over the scale of traditional conferences. As entrepreneurship continues to evolve, more founders are investing in intimate environments that provide personalized guidance, authentic community, and measurable business value.
Chris Cheeseman, owner of the Inn at San Benito House, believes boutique hospitality destinations are uniquely positioned to support this new generation of executive gatherings.
“We thoughtfully restored the Inn at San Benito House with the vision of creating a place where meaningful conversations and lasting connections can happen,” said Cheeseman. “We’re excited to welcome Founder House because it reflects exactly the type of executive retreat and corporate off-site experience we envisioned—a setting where leaders can step away from the office, think strategically, collaborate, and build stronger relationships in an inspiring environment.”
The inaugural Founder House residency will welcome a select group of women founders for two days of executive advising, strategic collaboration, and editorial storytelling in Half Moon Bay this July.
About THE FOUNDER HOUSE
THE FOUNDER HOUSE is an executive residency created by Clean Living Magazine for visionary women founders seeking strategic guidance, executive mentorship, meaningful community, and intentional space to build the next chapter of their businesses. Through a highly curated, invitation-only experience, Founder House brings together accomplished entrepreneurs to foster collaboration, leadership, and sustainable growth.
Learn more: cassandramcclure.com/founder-s-house
About the Inn at San Benito House
Located in the heart of Half Moon Bay, California, the Inn at San Benito House is a thoughtfully restored historic property designed for boutique hospitality, executive retreats, private celebrations, and corporate off-site experiences. Its intimate setting offers organizations a distinctive environment for strategic planning, collaboration, and meaningful connection.
About Clean Living Magazine
Clean Living Magazine is a modern media company dedicated to spotlighting visionary founders, innovative brands, and the future of conscious business through editorial storytelling, podcasts, executive experiences, and community-driven programming.
Contact
Cassandra McClure MediaContact
Cassandra McClure
206-883-4152
cassandramcclure.com
Cassandra McClure
206-883-4152
cassandramcclure.com
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