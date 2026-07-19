eTeacher Group Enters $8 Trillion Longevity Market with Longevity Life Academy
eTeacher Group launches Longevity Life Academy, its fifth online school, bringing live teacher-led instruction and AI micro-learning to the science of healthy aging.
New York, NY, July 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- eTeacher Group, one of the world's longest-running online education companies, today announced its entry into the longevity market with Longevity Life Academy (LLA), its fifth proprietary online school. LLA brings eTeacher's model of live, teacher-led instruction paired with AI micro-learning to the science of healthy aging.
The timing is deliberate. UBS projects the longevity market will reach roughly $8 trillion by 2030, up from $5.3 trillion in 2023, yet many offerings sit at two extremes: costly concierge clinics or unvetted social-media advice. eTeacher is entering the underserved middle with a structured educational program. The company serves more than 10,000 learners a year, with roughly 70% of its customers in the United States.
LLA's flagship program, "The Longevity Blueprint," is an 18-week live course comprising 18 sessions across four phases. Weekly sessions run for 50 minutes in groups of eight to 15 students. Every student receives an Abbott Lingo continuous glucose monitor, shipped to their US home before Lesson 5, so learning is grounded in their own body data.
The course is taught by named instructors, including researcher Natalie Blackbourne and UC Santa Barbara senior lecturer Amy Jamieson, on the same platform behind eTeacher's accredited work with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
"The world of education was stuck for hundreds of years, but in the age of artificial intelligence it is undergoing a dramatic transformation," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of eTeacher Group. "We believe we can bring the world of longevity into every household in the United States and raise healthspan globally."
The Longevity Blueprint is enrolling now from $289 per month. eTeacher says additional longevity courses and a companion practice app are on its roadmap for the year ahead.
About eTeacher Group
eTeacher Group is a global online education company with 25 years of experience delivering live, teacher-led learning. It has delivered more than 400,000 courses to students across nearly 200 countries and operates proprietary online schools. Longevity Life Academy is its fifth proprietary school.
The timing is deliberate. UBS projects the longevity market will reach roughly $8 trillion by 2030, up from $5.3 trillion in 2023, yet many offerings sit at two extremes: costly concierge clinics or unvetted social-media advice. eTeacher is entering the underserved middle with a structured educational program. The company serves more than 10,000 learners a year, with roughly 70% of its customers in the United States.
LLA's flagship program, "The Longevity Blueprint," is an 18-week live course comprising 18 sessions across four phases. Weekly sessions run for 50 minutes in groups of eight to 15 students. Every student receives an Abbott Lingo continuous glucose monitor, shipped to their US home before Lesson 5, so learning is grounded in their own body data.
The course is taught by named instructors, including researcher Natalie Blackbourne and UC Santa Barbara senior lecturer Amy Jamieson, on the same platform behind eTeacher's accredited work with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
"The world of education was stuck for hundreds of years, but in the age of artificial intelligence it is undergoing a dramatic transformation," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of eTeacher Group. "We believe we can bring the world of longevity into every household in the United States and raise healthspan globally."
The Longevity Blueprint is enrolling now from $289 per month. eTeacher says additional longevity courses and a companion practice app are on its roadmap for the year ahead.
About eTeacher Group
eTeacher Group is a global online education company with 25 years of experience delivering live, teacher-led learning. It has delivered more than 400,000 courses to students across nearly 200 countries and operates proprietary online schools. Longevity Life Academy is its fifth proprietary school.
Contact
eTeacher GroupContact
Omri Gitter
+972508805368
longevitylifeacademy.com
Omri Gitter
+972508805368
longevitylifeacademy.com
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