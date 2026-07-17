Saelig Introduces 4th Generation AIM-TTi PSA2704RT 2.7GHz Spectrum Analyzers
The PSA Series 4 is designed for comfortable one-handed operation valued by field engineers. Engineered for RF work in harsh operating environments, the Series 4 delivers exceptional analytical precision in a compact and ultra-lightweight instrument.
Fairport, NY, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Saelig has announced the release of the AIM TTi PSA Series 4 Handheld Spectrum Analyzers. A significant technical leap forward for the popular PSA family, this next-generation series introduces real-time signal capture alongside classic swept and fast-swept FFT modes. Designed specifically to match the rapid pace of modern RF design, telecommunications debugging, and wireless field testing, the Series 4 allows field engineers and bench technicians to instantly and reliably identify transient, intermittent, and frequency-hopping signals that escape conventional swept analyzers. Three models in the series include: PSA1304 (1MHz - 1.3GHz), PSA2704 (1MHz - 2.7GHz), and PSA2704RT (1MHz - 2.7GHz realtime).
The standout enhancement of the PSA Series 4 is its new, powerful Real-Time FFT analysis mode (available on RT variants). Never miss a transient event with the Series 4RT - up to 80,000 FFTs per second for true real time performance. Offering a 10.8MHz real-time bandwidth and a frequency range of up to 2.7GHz, the RT analyzer boasts a 100% Probability of Intercept (POI) for transient signals lasting as briefly as 37.5µs. This capability provides a gap-free, continuous observation window of the spectrum. Furthermore, by implementing advanced swept FFT stitching, the Series 4 accelerates full-span coverage exponentially, completing a 100MHz span with a precise 10kHz resolution filter in roughly 70ms - a stark contrast to the 13.5 seconds required by traditional hardware.
To assist operators in translating massive amounts of live RF data into actionable intelligence, the Series 4 features a comprehensive suite of highly visual display formats. Users can dynamically toggle between full, combined, or split-screen layouts incorporating Live Traces, Waterfall plots, and 3D Heatmaps. For complex signal tracking, the system supports advanced multi-mode zero-span configurations, allowing concurrent rendering of amplitude versus time, amplitude depth versus time, and frequency deviation versus time. These visualization modes are augmented by AM/FM audio demodulation, seven distinct detector modes, and programmable Frequency Mask Triggering to automatically capture and log elusive spectral anomalies.
Engineered for field mobility and harsh operational environments, the PSA Series 4 delivers exceptional analytical precision within a compact (7.6” x 3.6” x 1.9”), ultra-lightweight enclosure weighing just 1.28lbs. Despite its portable footprint, the device achieves benchtop performance, with a Displayed Average Noise Level (DANL) as low as -131dBm and a 1.4:1 typical VSWR, granting engineers an expanded dynamic measurement range from -120dBm up to +17dBm. The instrument is equipped with ruggedized integrated rubber bumpers, an internal lithium-ion battery supporting up to 4 hours of continuous cordless operation, and a multi-position tilt stand that transitions into a rigid screen protector and sun shield for optimal outdoor visibility.
The user interface revolves around a bright, 4.3” backlit color touchscreen driven by an optimized menu architecture that supports effortless one-handed operation. The on-board firmware includes smart markers with automated peak tracking, a 1Hz resolution frequency counter, and flexible limit line comparators that stream data logs directly to internal memory. For advanced bench automation and deep remote analysis, the analyzer pairs seamlessly with Aim-TTi's proprietary Test Bridge PSA software via a USB connection, allowing users to effortlessly mirror screen states, manage compensation tables, and execute automated remote data logging scripts from a central PC.
Typical applications include: interference analysis, antenna alignment and optimization, signal-strength mapping, covert transmitter detection, spurious-emission checks, EMC site and pre-compliance survey, WiFi setups, etc.
Made by AIM-TTi, one of Europe’s leading test equipment manufacturers, Series 4 Spectrum Analyzers are available now from their USA technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG.
The standout enhancement of the PSA Series 4 is its new, powerful Real-Time FFT analysis mode (available on RT variants). Never miss a transient event with the Series 4RT - up to 80,000 FFTs per second for true real time performance. Offering a 10.8MHz real-time bandwidth and a frequency range of up to 2.7GHz, the RT analyzer boasts a 100% Probability of Intercept (POI) for transient signals lasting as briefly as 37.5µs. This capability provides a gap-free, continuous observation window of the spectrum. Furthermore, by implementing advanced swept FFT stitching, the Series 4 accelerates full-span coverage exponentially, completing a 100MHz span with a precise 10kHz resolution filter in roughly 70ms - a stark contrast to the 13.5 seconds required by traditional hardware.
To assist operators in translating massive amounts of live RF data into actionable intelligence, the Series 4 features a comprehensive suite of highly visual display formats. Users can dynamically toggle between full, combined, or split-screen layouts incorporating Live Traces, Waterfall plots, and 3D Heatmaps. For complex signal tracking, the system supports advanced multi-mode zero-span configurations, allowing concurrent rendering of amplitude versus time, amplitude depth versus time, and frequency deviation versus time. These visualization modes are augmented by AM/FM audio demodulation, seven distinct detector modes, and programmable Frequency Mask Triggering to automatically capture and log elusive spectral anomalies.
Engineered for field mobility and harsh operational environments, the PSA Series 4 delivers exceptional analytical precision within a compact (7.6” x 3.6” x 1.9”), ultra-lightweight enclosure weighing just 1.28lbs. Despite its portable footprint, the device achieves benchtop performance, with a Displayed Average Noise Level (DANL) as low as -131dBm and a 1.4:1 typical VSWR, granting engineers an expanded dynamic measurement range from -120dBm up to +17dBm. The instrument is equipped with ruggedized integrated rubber bumpers, an internal lithium-ion battery supporting up to 4 hours of continuous cordless operation, and a multi-position tilt stand that transitions into a rigid screen protector and sun shield for optimal outdoor visibility.
The user interface revolves around a bright, 4.3” backlit color touchscreen driven by an optimized menu architecture that supports effortless one-handed operation. The on-board firmware includes smart markers with automated peak tracking, a 1Hz resolution frequency counter, and flexible limit line comparators that stream data logs directly to internal memory. For advanced bench automation and deep remote analysis, the analyzer pairs seamlessly with Aim-TTi's proprietary Test Bridge PSA software via a USB connection, allowing users to effortlessly mirror screen states, manage compensation tables, and execute automated remote data logging scripts from a central PC.
Typical applications include: interference analysis, antenna alignment and optimization, signal-strength mapping, covert transmitter detection, spurious-emission checks, EMC site and pre-compliance survey, WiFi setups, etc.
Made by AIM-TTi, one of Europe’s leading test equipment manufacturers, Series 4 Spectrum Analyzers are available now from their USA technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
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