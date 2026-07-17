Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions.
Grand Rapids, MI, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Childress Ink is celebrating the launch of Stumble, an innovative new social wellness platform created to help people navigate one of life's most difficult transitions: heartbreak, loneliness, and the journey toward healing.
Created by entrepreneur Joe Martin, co-founder and CEO of Stumble, the platform was built to fill the space between traditional therapy and dating apps—offering a supportive environment where users can rebuild through community, accountability, shared experiences, and meaningful connection. The app combines guided resources, community features, optional anonymity, journaling tools, and opportunities for both online and real-world connection, all designed to help users move forward at their own pace.
Martin describes Stumble as "the space in between"—a place where people can find encouragement, belonging, and hope during seasons of grief, loss, and major life transitions.
"One of the things that immediately stood out to me about Stumble is that it isn't simply another app—it was intentionally designed around people," said Kim Childress, founder of Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore. "Over the past several years, I've watched friends, family members, and colleagues experience heartbreaking loss and relationship struggles. Like so many people, I've also navigated difficult seasons in my own life. Joe has created something that encourages healing through community, compassion, and authentic human connection. It's a mission I'm proud to support."
Childress noted that she originally downloaded the app to support Martin's but has continued using it personally.
"I've found it to be a thoughtful tool for helping maintain my own emotional well-being while navigating anxiety, depression, and the everyday challenges life brings. The experience feels intentional, welcoming, and remarkably human."
Longtime executive and Joe Martin’s Literary Agent Diana Vilic added, "Joe possesses a rare combination of visionary thinking and genuine empathy. Throughout the creative process, his focus has remained on serving people first. Stumble reflects both his entrepreneurial leadership and his commitment to building technology that can positively impact lives."
For more information about Stumble and its mission, go to the Stumble content hub, JoinStumble.com.
About:
Joe Martin:
Joe Martin is a technology executive, entrepreneur, marketer, speaker, and multidisciplinary author whose career has centered on the intersection of innovation and human behavior. Over more than two decades in technology and consumer markets, he has led marketing, growth, brand, and product-launch initiatives for organizations including Zight, Scorpion, Adobe, and other technology-driven companies.
He has spoken at major industry events and appeared in national media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, CNBC, MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance and more. Martin has contributed to business and technology outlets including HubSpot, Adobe, ReadWrite, Qualtrics, G2, Zendesk, and Medium. Beyond technology, Martin is also an author who writes both fiction and nonfiction, including books for business professionals as well as technology thrillers and horror fiction. Explore Joe’s professional author hub, HiddenPeakCMO.com. He lives in Utah with his family and spends as much time outdoors as possible.
About Childress Ink:
Childress Ink continues working with authors and entrepreneurs whose ideas create meaningful impact, Stumble represents another example of innovation driven by purpose. Learn more at ChildressInk.com, and explore our affiliated independent bookstore at Ink-a-Dink.com.
Created by entrepreneur Joe Martin, co-founder and CEO of Stumble, the platform was built to fill the space between traditional therapy and dating apps—offering a supportive environment where users can rebuild through community, accountability, shared experiences, and meaningful connection. The app combines guided resources, community features, optional anonymity, journaling tools, and opportunities for both online and real-world connection, all designed to help users move forward at their own pace.
Martin describes Stumble as "the space in between"—a place where people can find encouragement, belonging, and hope during seasons of grief, loss, and major life transitions.
"One of the things that immediately stood out to me about Stumble is that it isn't simply another app—it was intentionally designed around people," said Kim Childress, founder of Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore. "Over the past several years, I've watched friends, family members, and colleagues experience heartbreaking loss and relationship struggles. Like so many people, I've also navigated difficult seasons in my own life. Joe has created something that encourages healing through community, compassion, and authentic human connection. It's a mission I'm proud to support."
Childress noted that she originally downloaded the app to support Martin's but has continued using it personally.
"I've found it to be a thoughtful tool for helping maintain my own emotional well-being while navigating anxiety, depression, and the everyday challenges life brings. The experience feels intentional, welcoming, and remarkably human."
Longtime executive and Joe Martin’s Literary Agent Diana Vilic added, "Joe possesses a rare combination of visionary thinking and genuine empathy. Throughout the creative process, his focus has remained on serving people first. Stumble reflects both his entrepreneurial leadership and his commitment to building technology that can positively impact lives."
For more information about Stumble and its mission, go to the Stumble content hub, JoinStumble.com.
About:
Joe Martin:
Joe Martin is a technology executive, entrepreneur, marketer, speaker, and multidisciplinary author whose career has centered on the intersection of innovation and human behavior. Over more than two decades in technology and consumer markets, he has led marketing, growth, brand, and product-launch initiatives for organizations including Zight, Scorpion, Adobe, and other technology-driven companies.
He has spoken at major industry events and appeared in national media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, CNBC, MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance and more. Martin has contributed to business and technology outlets including HubSpot, Adobe, ReadWrite, Qualtrics, G2, Zendesk, and Medium. Beyond technology, Martin is also an author who writes both fiction and nonfiction, including books for business professionals as well as technology thrillers and horror fiction. Explore Joe’s professional author hub, HiddenPeakCMO.com. He lives in Utah with his family and spends as much time outdoors as possible.
About Childress Ink:
Childress Ink continues working with authors and entrepreneurs whose ideas create meaningful impact, Stumble represents another example of innovation driven by purpose. Learn more at ChildressInk.com, and explore our affiliated independent bookstore at Ink-a-Dink.com.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
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