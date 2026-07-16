Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team.
Albuquerque, NM, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Unirac, North America's leading manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems, today announced it acquired the assets of Terrasmart, a leading provider of ground mount and canopy solutions for the commercial & industrial (“C&I”) and distributed generation (“DG”) solar markets, from Gibraltar Industries.
Terrasmart has a strong brand and a long-standing track record serving the ground mount, tracker, and canopy segments of the DG market across the United States. The acquisition extends Unirac's platform beyond its core residential and commercial flat roof racking business, positioning the combined company to serve customers across a broader range of solar mounting applications.
"This acquisition is a natural extension of our DG platform," said Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac. "Terrasmart has earned a strong reputation and loyal customer base in ground mount, tracker, and canopy solutions. By bringing Unirac's product development, supply chain, and engineering capabilities to Terrasmart, we can accelerate innovation, improve delivery, and give our customers a more complete solution set — from the rooftop to even the most difficult ground conditions. We are excited to welcome the talented Terrasmart team to Unirac and look forward to what we will build together."
"I am proud of Terrasmart’s accomplishments under Gibraltar’s stewardship. Looking forward, I am incredibly excited to join Peter and the Unirac team. Both Unirac and Terrasmart have strong legacies, built by delivering superior products and services to U.S. solar project customers for decades. Combining those legacies demonstrates our unwavering commitment to that marketplace and unlocks new avenues for customer value through broad product and service solutions, geographic reach and delivery execution,” said Ed McKiernan, who alongside other key members of the Terrasmart team, has joined Unirac.
In connection with the transaction, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as lead legal counsel and Koley Jessen served as legal counsel to Unirac. Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as financial advisor to Gibraltar Industries, and Polsinelli PC served as its legal counsel.
About Gibraltar
Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living and productive growing throughout North America. For more, please visit Gibraltar.com.
About Unirac
A pioneer in solar racking, Unirac has been North America's leading manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems for over 25 years. Driven by a commitment to product innovation, Unirac's products outlive their warranties, backed by more than 25 GW of experience and over 2.5 million installations that showcase their engineering service and supply chain excellence. For more information, please visit Unirac.com.
Media Contact
Christine Silverman, Director of Marketing
christine.silverman@unirac.com
847-274-8651
Terrasmart has a strong brand and a long-standing track record serving the ground mount, tracker, and canopy segments of the DG market across the United States. The acquisition extends Unirac's platform beyond its core residential and commercial flat roof racking business, positioning the combined company to serve customers across a broader range of solar mounting applications.
"This acquisition is a natural extension of our DG platform," said Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac. "Terrasmart has earned a strong reputation and loyal customer base in ground mount, tracker, and canopy solutions. By bringing Unirac's product development, supply chain, and engineering capabilities to Terrasmart, we can accelerate innovation, improve delivery, and give our customers a more complete solution set — from the rooftop to even the most difficult ground conditions. We are excited to welcome the talented Terrasmart team to Unirac and look forward to what we will build together."
"I am proud of Terrasmart’s accomplishments under Gibraltar’s stewardship. Looking forward, I am incredibly excited to join Peter and the Unirac team. Both Unirac and Terrasmart have strong legacies, built by delivering superior products and services to U.S. solar project customers for decades. Combining those legacies demonstrates our unwavering commitment to that marketplace and unlocks new avenues for customer value through broad product and service solutions, geographic reach and delivery execution,” said Ed McKiernan, who alongside other key members of the Terrasmart team, has joined Unirac.
In connection with the transaction, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as lead legal counsel and Koley Jessen served as legal counsel to Unirac. Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as financial advisor to Gibraltar Industries, and Polsinelli PC served as its legal counsel.
About Gibraltar
Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living and productive growing throughout North America. For more, please visit Gibraltar.com.
About Unirac
A pioneer in solar racking, Unirac has been North America's leading manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems for over 25 years. Driven by a commitment to product innovation, Unirac's products outlive their warranties, backed by more than 25 GW of experience and over 2.5 million installations that showcase their engineering service and supply chain excellence. For more information, please visit Unirac.com.
Media Contact
Christine Silverman, Director of Marketing
christine.silverman@unirac.com
847-274-8651
Contact
UniracContact
Christine Silverman
847-274-8651
unirac.com
Christine Silverman
847-274-8651
unirac.com
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