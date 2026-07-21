Jaxon Awarded SBIR Phase I with U.S. Space Force to Employ Self-Organizing Market of Specialized AI Models for Warfighters
Boston, MA, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jaxon, Inc. announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a SBIR Phase I in the amount of $74,931 focused on a self-organizing AI agent swarm that deliver trusted artificial intelligence solutions to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).
The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a division within AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and on June 18, 2026, Jaxon, Inc. began its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.
“At its core, MERIT operates on a meritocracy-driven model: agents are assigned tasks based on demonstrated ability, performance history, and competence — not hierarchy or status. This ensures the right capability is always matched to the right mission need. The result is a leaner, more responsive operational architecture that compresses costs while significantly enhancing forward operating performance for the Space Force and the Joint Space community.” said Jaxon CEO, Scott Cohen.
About Jaxon, Inc.
Jaxon, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to building safe, effective, and trusted AI solutions for mission-critical environments. With a focus on neurosymbolic reasoning and the controlled deployment of large language models, Jaxon develops tools that accelerate innovation while maintaining security and compliance. Through partnerships with government, industry, and academia, Jaxon supports the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and Department of War in advancing AI-enabled capabilities that strengthen national security and resilience.
About SpaceWERX
As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a division of AFWERX, SpaceWERX partners with small businesses, startups and nontraditional vendors to accelerate the development and transition of commercial space technologies to solve challenges facing Guardians. SpaceWERX strengthens the defense industrial base and delivers capabilities at speed and scale in a contested domain. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX identifies and transitions dual-use technologies across the commercial space ecosystem to meet operational needs. In partnership with Space Systems Command’s Commercial Space Office, SpaceWERX bridges innovation and acquisition to speed capability adoption. In fiscal year 2025, SpaceWERX awarded more than 300 contracts totaling $510 million. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center and one of six centers within Air Force Materiel Command. AFRL leads the discovery, development and delivery of technologies for air, space and the multidomain. With a workforce spanning seven mission areas at more than 40 locations worldwide, AFRL conducts research ranging from basic science to advanced technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.
“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.”
The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a division within AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and on June 18, 2026, Jaxon, Inc. began its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.
“At its core, MERIT operates on a meritocracy-driven model: agents are assigned tasks based on demonstrated ability, performance history, and competence — not hierarchy or status. This ensures the right capability is always matched to the right mission need. The result is a leaner, more responsive operational architecture that compresses costs while significantly enhancing forward operating performance for the Space Force and the Joint Space community.” said Jaxon CEO, Scott Cohen.
About Jaxon, Inc.
Jaxon, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to building safe, effective, and trusted AI solutions for mission-critical environments. With a focus on neurosymbolic reasoning and the controlled deployment of large language models, Jaxon develops tools that accelerate innovation while maintaining security and compliance. Through partnerships with government, industry, and academia, Jaxon supports the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and Department of War in advancing AI-enabled capabilities that strengthen national security and resilience.
About SpaceWERX
As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a division of AFWERX, SpaceWERX partners with small businesses, startups and nontraditional vendors to accelerate the development and transition of commercial space technologies to solve challenges facing Guardians. SpaceWERX strengthens the defense industrial base and delivers capabilities at speed and scale in a contested domain. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX identifies and transitions dual-use technologies across the commercial space ecosystem to meet operational needs. In partnership with Space Systems Command’s Commercial Space Office, SpaceWERX bridges innovation and acquisition to speed capability adoption. In fiscal year 2025, SpaceWERX awarded more than 300 contracts totaling $510 million. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center and one of six centers within Air Force Materiel Command. AFRL leads the discovery, development and delivery of technologies for air, space and the multidomain. With a workforce spanning seven mission areas at more than 40 locations worldwide, AFRL conducts research ranging from basic science to advanced technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.
“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.”
Contact
Jaxon, Inc.Contact
Jose Cantu
(571) 725-7555
www.jaxon.ai
Jose Cantu
(571) 725-7555
www.jaxon.ai
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