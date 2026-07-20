Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc.
Las Vegas, NV, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) (“Wealthcraft” or the “Company”), a Nevada corporation, today announced that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of XLabs, Inc. (“XLabs”), a privately-held Nevada defense technology company. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company intends to change its name to War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc., reflecting its planned strategic pivot into the defense technology sector.
Under the terms of the LOI, DNS Holdings, Inc. (“DNS Holdings”), as representative of the shareholders of XLabs, would deliver all of the outstanding capital stock of XLabs to Wealthcraft in exchange for the issuance of 25,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock and 2,000,000 shares of Series X Preferred Stock of Wealthcraft to the XLabs shareholders. At closing, XLabs is expected to have no outstanding liabilities.
Strategic Rationale
The proposed acquisition is intended to reposition Wealthcraft as an operating company focused on the defense technology market, leveraging XLabs’ technology, personnel, and pipeline. Following the closing, the combined company expects to operate under the “War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc.” name, subject to compliance with applicable corporate, OTC Markets, and FINRA requirements, including any change to the Company’s trading symbol.
“This Letter of Intent marks an important milestone in Wealthcraft’s transformation into an operating defense technology enterprise,” said David N. Spriggs, Chief Executive Officer of Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of DNS Holdings, Inc. “XLabs brings capabilities and vision that we believe will position the combined company for meaningful growth as War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. We look forward to completing due diligence and negotiating definitive documentation in the weeks ahead.”
Transaction Structure and Closing Conditions
Consummation of the transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to: i) execution and delivery of all required definitive instruments and agreements, including the acquisition agreement; (ii) receipt of all necessary board, shareholder, and third-party consents; (iii) the absence of any material adverse event with respect to XLabs since the date of its financial statements; and (iv) satisfactory completion by Wealthcraft of all business, technical, and legal due diligence.
The LOI is governed by the laws of the State of Nevada.
The LOI is non-binding (other than provisions expressly designated as binding) and does not constitute an offer or a commitment to consummate the transaction. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all.
About Wealthcraft Capital, Inc.
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) is a Nevada corporation whose common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol “WCCP.” Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the Company intends to operate as War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc.
About XLabs, Inc.
XLabs, Inc. is a privately-held Nevada corporation operating in the defense technology sector.
DNS Holdings, Inc. is acting as representative of the shareholders of XLabs in connection with the proposed transaction.
Under the terms of the LOI, DNS Holdings, Inc. (“DNS Holdings”), as representative of the shareholders of XLabs, would deliver all of the outstanding capital stock of XLabs to Wealthcraft in exchange for the issuance of 25,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock and 2,000,000 shares of Series X Preferred Stock of Wealthcraft to the XLabs shareholders. At closing, XLabs is expected to have no outstanding liabilities.
Strategic Rationale
The proposed acquisition is intended to reposition Wealthcraft as an operating company focused on the defense technology market, leveraging XLabs’ technology, personnel, and pipeline. Following the closing, the combined company expects to operate under the “War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc.” name, subject to compliance with applicable corporate, OTC Markets, and FINRA requirements, including any change to the Company’s trading symbol.
“This Letter of Intent marks an important milestone in Wealthcraft’s transformation into an operating defense technology enterprise,” said David N. Spriggs, Chief Executive Officer of Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of DNS Holdings, Inc. “XLabs brings capabilities and vision that we believe will position the combined company for meaningful growth as War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. We look forward to completing due diligence and negotiating definitive documentation in the weeks ahead.”
Transaction Structure and Closing Conditions
Consummation of the transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to: i) execution and delivery of all required definitive instruments and agreements, including the acquisition agreement; (ii) receipt of all necessary board, shareholder, and third-party consents; (iii) the absence of any material adverse event with respect to XLabs since the date of its financial statements; and (iv) satisfactory completion by Wealthcraft of all business, technical, and legal due diligence.
The LOI is governed by the laws of the State of Nevada.
The LOI is non-binding (other than provisions expressly designated as binding) and does not constitute an offer or a commitment to consummate the transaction. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all.
About Wealthcraft Capital, Inc.
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) is a Nevada corporation whose common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol “WCCP.” Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the Company intends to operate as War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc.
About XLabs, Inc.
XLabs, Inc. is a privately-held Nevada corporation operating in the defense technology sector.
DNS Holdings, Inc. is acting as representative of the shareholders of XLabs in connection with the proposed transaction.
Contact
War LabsContact
David N Spriggs
702-323-6704
www.warlabs.com
David N Spriggs
702-323-6704
www.warlabs.com
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