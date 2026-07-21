Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system.
Smyrna, TN, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system.
As a DOJ Accredited Representative, Laura Ward is authorized by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) to provide qualified immigration legal services through a recognized organization. This accreditation reflects her knowledge of U.S. immigration law, her commitment to ethical representation, and her dedication to serving immigrant communities with professionalism and integrity.
“This accreditation represents more than a professional milestone—it is a commitment to ensuring that immigrants have access to knowledgeable, compassionate, and trustworthy legal representation,” said Laura Ward. “Every family deserves to understand their rights and have someone who will advocate for them throughout the immigration process.”
Laura Ward works with individuals and families seeking assistance with a wide range of immigration matters, including family-based petitions, humanitarian relief, waivers, removal defense support, naturalization, employment authorization, and other immigration benefits authorized under U.S. immigration law.
Her mission is to provide clear guidance, personalized service, and high-quality legal support while helping clients understand their options and make informed decisions about their future.
Community members seeking immigration assistance are encouraged to contact Laura Ward’s office to schedule a consultation and learn more about the services available.
Laura Ward
DOJ Accredited Representative
RISE Immigration Services
786 Nissan Dr
Smyrna, TN 37167
Phone: (866) 816-2964
About Laura Ward
Laura Ward is a DOJ Accredited Representative dedicated to helping immigrants and their families navigate the complexities of the U.S. immigration system. Through compassionate advocacy, ethical representation, and a commitment to excellence, she works to provide reliable immigration legal services and empower clients to pursue their American dreams with confidence.
As a DOJ Accredited Representative, Laura Ward is authorized by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) to provide qualified immigration legal services through a recognized organization. This accreditation reflects her knowledge of U.S. immigration law, her commitment to ethical representation, and her dedication to serving immigrant communities with professionalism and integrity.
“This accreditation represents more than a professional milestone—it is a commitment to ensuring that immigrants have access to knowledgeable, compassionate, and trustworthy legal representation,” said Laura Ward. “Every family deserves to understand their rights and have someone who will advocate for them throughout the immigration process.”
Laura Ward works with individuals and families seeking assistance with a wide range of immigration matters, including family-based petitions, humanitarian relief, waivers, removal defense support, naturalization, employment authorization, and other immigration benefits authorized under U.S. immigration law.
Her mission is to provide clear guidance, personalized service, and high-quality legal support while helping clients understand their options and make informed decisions about their future.
Community members seeking immigration assistance are encouraged to contact Laura Ward’s office to schedule a consultation and learn more about the services available.
Laura Ward
DOJ Accredited Representative
RISE Immigration Services
786 Nissan Dr
Smyrna, TN 37167
Phone: (866) 816-2964
About Laura Ward
Laura Ward is a DOJ Accredited Representative dedicated to helping immigrants and their families navigate the complexities of the U.S. immigration system. Through compassionate advocacy, ethical representation, and a commitment to excellence, she works to provide reliable immigration legal services and empower clients to pursue their American dreams with confidence.
Contact
RISE Immigration ServicesContact
Laura Ward
866-816-2964
riseimmigrationservices.com
Laura Ward
866-816-2964
riseimmigrationservices.com
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