Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lumovex Media Group, (Lumovex.Com) one of the first U.S.-based AI micro-drama and media production companies, today announced a signed partnership with BridgeBrain, an AI-native rights and licensing infrastructure company, to deploy a structured consent and licensing system across its full slate of AI-powered entertainment projects.
The integration is designed to give Lumovex three core capabilities: a verifiable rights registry for documenting talent likeness and creative IP permissions before AI production; licensing and commercial-use workflows that can be configured around approved likeness, voice, persona, or IP usage; and attribution records that help identify rights holders as AI-assisted assets move through production, approval, and distribution workflows.
AI-powered content production has scaled faster than the legal and commercial systems built to track who is owed what. Studios can now generate likeness-based performances, voice work, and persona-driven content at a volume that traditional rights paperwork was never built to handle in real time. The result, across the industry, has been a widening gap between production speed and rights accountability, exactly the gap this partnership is built to close.
Lumovex is positioning the integration as a production standard, not a one-off compliance step: every AI-powered project moving through its pipeline will now have the option of being routed through BridgeBrain's consent and attribution layer before reaching distribution.
"As we scale our slate of AI-powered content, having a clear and responsible foundation for how rights, consent, and attribution are handled is not optional, it's essential," said Kerri Zane, Co-Founder of Lumovex Media Group. "This isn't about adding friction to creative work. It's about making sure the people behind that work are tracked, credited, and paid as the industry scales."
"BridgeBrain gives us the infrastructure to move forward with confidence that the creators and IP behind our projects are protected and valued," said Steven Diamond, Co-Founder of Lumovex Media Group. "Hollywood-led AI production only works long-term if talent trusts the system underneath it. That trust has to be built into the pipeline, not bolted on after the fact."
"We're excited to work with Lumovex because they're approaching AI-powered entertainment with both ambition and responsibility," said Robert Kuntz, Founder & Executive Director of BridgeBrain. "Our licensing infrastructure verifies consent, tracks attribution, and supports licensing and revenue-participation workflows that can be configured around approved uses of a performer's likeness, voice, persona, or creative IP, so creative opportunities can move forward with clarity and long-term value for the people and IP behind them."
About Lumovex Media Group
Lumovex Media Group, co-founded by Steven Diamond and Kerri Zane, is one of the first U.S.-based AI micro-drama and media production companies, crafting premium short-form stories with a Hollywood-led creative core. The company collaborates with notable U.S.-based writers, voice actors, directors, and producers to deliver serialized AI-assisted content that prioritizes craft over automation.
https://lumovex.com/protection/
About BridgeBrain
BridgeBrain develops AI-native rights-to-revenue infrastructure for creators, studios, talent, IP owners, and venture projects. Its operating ecosystem helps teams build, package, license, prepare, fund, and activate AI-powered media, games, apps, personas, and creative IP, with identity, consent, attribution, permissions, and revenue participation built into the workflow.
Media Contact
Kerri Zane
Co-Founder, Lumovex Media Group
kerrizane.lumovex@gmail.com
The integration is designed to give Lumovex three core capabilities: a verifiable rights registry for documenting talent likeness and creative IP permissions before AI production; licensing and commercial-use workflows that can be configured around approved likeness, voice, persona, or IP usage; and attribution records that help identify rights holders as AI-assisted assets move through production, approval, and distribution workflows.
AI-powered content production has scaled faster than the legal and commercial systems built to track who is owed what. Studios can now generate likeness-based performances, voice work, and persona-driven content at a volume that traditional rights paperwork was never built to handle in real time. The result, across the industry, has been a widening gap between production speed and rights accountability, exactly the gap this partnership is built to close.
Lumovex is positioning the integration as a production standard, not a one-off compliance step: every AI-powered project moving through its pipeline will now have the option of being routed through BridgeBrain's consent and attribution layer before reaching distribution.
"As we scale our slate of AI-powered content, having a clear and responsible foundation for how rights, consent, and attribution are handled is not optional, it's essential," said Kerri Zane, Co-Founder of Lumovex Media Group. "This isn't about adding friction to creative work. It's about making sure the people behind that work are tracked, credited, and paid as the industry scales."
"BridgeBrain gives us the infrastructure to move forward with confidence that the creators and IP behind our projects are protected and valued," said Steven Diamond, Co-Founder of Lumovex Media Group. "Hollywood-led AI production only works long-term if talent trusts the system underneath it. That trust has to be built into the pipeline, not bolted on after the fact."
"We're excited to work with Lumovex because they're approaching AI-powered entertainment with both ambition and responsibility," said Robert Kuntz, Founder & Executive Director of BridgeBrain. "Our licensing infrastructure verifies consent, tracks attribution, and supports licensing and revenue-participation workflows that can be configured around approved uses of a performer's likeness, voice, persona, or creative IP, so creative opportunities can move forward with clarity and long-term value for the people and IP behind them."
About Lumovex Media Group
Lumovex Media Group, co-founded by Steven Diamond and Kerri Zane, is one of the first U.S.-based AI micro-drama and media production companies, crafting premium short-form stories with a Hollywood-led creative core. The company collaborates with notable U.S.-based writers, voice actors, directors, and producers to deliver serialized AI-assisted content that prioritizes craft over automation.
https://lumovex.com/protection/
About BridgeBrain
BridgeBrain develops AI-native rights-to-revenue infrastructure for creators, studios, talent, IP owners, and venture projects. Its operating ecosystem helps teams build, package, license, prepare, fund, and activate AI-powered media, games, apps, personas, and creative IP, with identity, consent, attribution, permissions, and revenue participation built into the workflow.
Media Contact
Kerri Zane
Co-Founder, Lumovex Media Group
kerrizane.lumovex@gmail.com
Contact
LumovexContact
Steven Diamond
702-439-2826
Lumovex.com
Steven Diamond
702-439-2826
Lumovex.com
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