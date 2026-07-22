Sarabjeet Kaur Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Johns Creek, GA, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarabjeet Kaur of Johns Creek, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, real estate, and investment. Kaur is included in the summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Sarabjeet Kaur
Sarabjeet Kaur is a global business leader, entrepreneur, and investment professional recognized for building and scaling ventures through disciplined execution, strategic clarity, and long-term vision. She currently serves as co-founder of STEMOX and as CEO and founder of Hamptons Investments.
Founded in 2024, STEMOX is a wellness and lifestyle brand with a mission to integrate nature and science to support everyday health through high-quality, plant-based dietary supplements. Kaur joined STEMOX as co-founder in 2025, bringing expertise in business systems, operational leadership, and strategic scaling. Since joining the company, she has played a pivotal role in strengthening its operational framework, refining its brand strategy, and shaping long-term growth initiatives. Her efforts have helped position STEMOX as a transparent, quality-driven wellness brand.
Kaur is also the founder and CEO of Hamptons Investments, an international investment and business platform that has expanded beyond the United States into global markets, including Dubai, Portugal, Spain, and Bali. Under her leadership, the firm focuses on strategic investments, cross-border opportunities, and business expansion across real estate, technology, and emerging ventures.
Her leadership approach emphasizes data-driven decision-making, scalability, ethical governance, and long-term value creation. Through her work, Kaur hopes to create a legacy of impact, innovation, and empowerment. She strives to build businesses that create economic value while opening doors for others to grow, invest, and succeed.
Kaur also hopes to inspire women, entrepreneurs, and global leaders to think bigger, act boldly, and build with purpose. Through commercial real estate, investments, and innovation-driven ventures such as STEMOX, she is committed to creating opportunities, fostering meaningful partnerships, and developing organizations and initiatives that continue making a positive difference for generations to come.
Kaur is a Certified International Property Specialist and holds the CIFS designation. She has been a Million Dollar Club member in commercial real estate since 2019. Her honors include the Global Women Leadership Excellence Award for Real Estate and Investments from the World Leaders Summit 2026, a Certificate of Excellence from the Quality Mark Awards, and a Global Summit Award from Entrepreneur Diaries.
For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarabjeeth-kaurr/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Sarabjeet Kaur
Sarabjeet Kaur is a global business leader, entrepreneur, and investment professional recognized for building and scaling ventures through disciplined execution, strategic clarity, and long-term vision. She currently serves as co-founder of STEMOX and as CEO and founder of Hamptons Investments.
Founded in 2024, STEMOX is a wellness and lifestyle brand with a mission to integrate nature and science to support everyday health through high-quality, plant-based dietary supplements. Kaur joined STEMOX as co-founder in 2025, bringing expertise in business systems, operational leadership, and strategic scaling. Since joining the company, she has played a pivotal role in strengthening its operational framework, refining its brand strategy, and shaping long-term growth initiatives. Her efforts have helped position STEMOX as a transparent, quality-driven wellness brand.
Kaur is also the founder and CEO of Hamptons Investments, an international investment and business platform that has expanded beyond the United States into global markets, including Dubai, Portugal, Spain, and Bali. Under her leadership, the firm focuses on strategic investments, cross-border opportunities, and business expansion across real estate, technology, and emerging ventures.
Her leadership approach emphasizes data-driven decision-making, scalability, ethical governance, and long-term value creation. Through her work, Kaur hopes to create a legacy of impact, innovation, and empowerment. She strives to build businesses that create economic value while opening doors for others to grow, invest, and succeed.
Kaur also hopes to inspire women, entrepreneurs, and global leaders to think bigger, act boldly, and build with purpose. Through commercial real estate, investments, and innovation-driven ventures such as STEMOX, she is committed to creating opportunities, fostering meaningful partnerships, and developing organizations and initiatives that continue making a positive difference for generations to come.
Kaur is a Certified International Property Specialist and holds the CIFS designation. She has been a Million Dollar Club member in commercial real estate since 2019. Her honors include the Global Women Leadership Excellence Award for Real Estate and Investments from the World Leaders Summit 2026, a Certificate of Excellence from the Quality Mark Awards, and a Global Summit Award from Entrepreneur Diaries.
For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarabjeeth-kaurr/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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