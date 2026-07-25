HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness.
Virginia Beach, VA, July 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) will mark its first year in operation with a community event on Saturday, September 12. The gathering will include free activities, participation from local businesses, giveaways, fitness challenges, and a raffle for a one-year membership.
Since opening in September 2025, the studio has served hundreds of local members interested in time-efficient workouts. HOTWORX uses virtually instructed sessions in infrared saunas and offers 24/7 access in a controlled, indoor environment.
Over the past year, the studio has worked with local schools, small businesses, healthcare providers, and community organizations to promote physical activity and wellness in Virginia Beach. The anniversary event is intended both to thank current members and to give prospective participants a chance to see how the studio operates.
“This first year has been an incredible journey,” said Mike Kelsen, owner of HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem). “Our members have built an amazing community, and this event is our way of saying thank you while inviting everyone to come see what makes HOTWORX different.”
Anniversary Event Activities
Planned activities include:
Free studio tours
Mini fitness challenges with prizes
Local business vendors
Wellness partners
Family-friendly activities
Giveaways throughout the day
Information on infrared-based workouts
Limited-time anniversary offers
A drawing for a free one-year HOTWORX membership will take place during the event. Individuals who register for a free workout or join as members before or during the celebration will be entered into the raffle.
The event is open to the public, and people of all fitness levels are welcome to attend.
HOTWORX offers virtually instructed infrared sauna sessions, including yoga, Pilates, cycling, rowing, strength training, and functional exercise. Members have 24-hour access, allowing them to schedule workouts at times that fit their routines.
Event Information
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) – 1-Year Anniversary Community Event
Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
Location: HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
2029 Lynnhaven Parkway, Suite 520
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Website: http://www.hotworx.net/studio/virginia-beachsalem
Additional event details are available on HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)’s social media channels and studio website.
About HOTWORX
HOTWORX is a 24-hour infrared fitness studio that offers virtual instructor-led sessions designed for different fitness levels and schedules. Workouts include isometric and high-intensity interval training formats aimed at supporting strength, endurance, and overall health. HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) serves the local community by providing an alternative exercise environment focused on accessibility and consistency.
Since opening in September 2025, the studio has served hundreds of local members interested in time-efficient workouts. HOTWORX uses virtually instructed sessions in infrared saunas and offers 24/7 access in a controlled, indoor environment.
Over the past year, the studio has worked with local schools, small businesses, healthcare providers, and community organizations to promote physical activity and wellness in Virginia Beach. The anniversary event is intended both to thank current members and to give prospective participants a chance to see how the studio operates.
“This first year has been an incredible journey,” said Mike Kelsen, owner of HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem). “Our members have built an amazing community, and this event is our way of saying thank you while inviting everyone to come see what makes HOTWORX different.”
Anniversary Event Activities
Planned activities include:
Free studio tours
Mini fitness challenges with prizes
Local business vendors
Wellness partners
Family-friendly activities
Giveaways throughout the day
Information on infrared-based workouts
Limited-time anniversary offers
A drawing for a free one-year HOTWORX membership will take place during the event. Individuals who register for a free workout or join as members before or during the celebration will be entered into the raffle.
The event is open to the public, and people of all fitness levels are welcome to attend.
HOTWORX offers virtually instructed infrared sauna sessions, including yoga, Pilates, cycling, rowing, strength training, and functional exercise. Members have 24-hour access, allowing them to schedule workouts at times that fit their routines.
Event Information
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) – 1-Year Anniversary Community Event
Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
Location: HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
2029 Lynnhaven Parkway, Suite 520
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Website: http://www.hotworx.net/studio/virginia-beachsalem
Additional event details are available on HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)’s social media channels and studio website.
About HOTWORX
HOTWORX is a 24-hour infrared fitness studio that offers virtual instructor-led sessions designed for different fitness levels and schedules. Workouts include isometric and high-intensity interval training formats aimed at supporting strength, endurance, and overall health. HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) serves the local community by providing an alternative exercise environment focused on accessibility and consistency.
Contact
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)Contact
Mike Kelsen
(757) 644-3387
https://www.hotworx.net/studio/virginia-beachsalem
Mike Kelsen
(757) 644-3387
https://www.hotworx.net/studio/virginia-beachsalem
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