Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List
Frederick, MD, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Utiliforce is proud to announce its recognition as the #77 Top Solar Contractor in the United States by Solar Power World, the solar industry's leading publication. The annual Top Solar Contractors List is widely regarded as the most respected benchmark of excellence in the U.S. solar industry, recognizing contractors based on the amount of solar capacity installed during the previous year.
This national recognition reflects Utiliforce's continued growth and commitment to delivering specialized electrical construction services that help power America's clean energy future.
While many contractors offer solar as one of many service lines, Utiliforce has built its reputation around the infrastructure that makes utility-scale solar projects possible—specializing in medium- and high-voltage electrical systems, utility interconnections, collector systems, substation support, and critical power infrastructure. That expertise has made the company a trusted partner to some of the nation's leading EPCs, developers, and renewable energy companies.
"Being recognized as one of the Top 100 Solar Contractors in the country is an incredible honor," said Nick Lupi, CEO at Utiliforce. "This achievement belongs to every member of our team who shows up each day committed to quality, safety, and solving complex challenges in the field. As the renewable energy market continues to expand, we're proud to be helping build the infrastructure that powers America's energy transition."
The 2026 rankings come during another milestone year for the U.S. solar industry. According to Solar Power World, the industry continues to experience strong growth, with solar remaining one of the nation's fastest-growing sources of new electricity generation and more than six million solar installations now operating across the United States.
Headquartered in Maryland, Utiliforce has become known throughout the Mid-Atlantic and beyond for its ability to mobilize highly skilled crews capable of executing complex electrical work in demanding environments. The company's services include:
Medium- and high-voltage electrical construction
Utility interconnections
Solar collector systems
Underground and overhead power distribution
Transmission and distribution support
Emergency storm response and power restoration
Renewable energy infrastructure
As utilities and renewable energy developers continue investing billions in new generation and grid modernization, Utiliforce remains focused on delivering the technical expertise, craftsmanship, and execution that owners depend on to keep projects moving safely and efficiently.
"This recognition is not a finish line—it's a milestone," Lupi added. "We're just getting started. Our goal is to continue building long-term partnerships and becoming the premier medium- and high-voltage contractor supporting utility-scale renewable energy projects across the country."
About Utiliforce
Utiliforce is a specialized electrical contractor focused on medium- and high-voltage infrastructure supporting utility, renewable energy, and power delivery projects throughout the United States. The company provides expert construction services for utility-scale solar developments, substations, overhead and underground distribution systems, utility interconnections, and emergency storm restoration. With an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and execution, Utiliforce helps power the next generation of America's electrical grid.
This national recognition reflects Utiliforce's continued growth and commitment to delivering specialized electrical construction services that help power America's clean energy future.
While many contractors offer solar as one of many service lines, Utiliforce has built its reputation around the infrastructure that makes utility-scale solar projects possible—specializing in medium- and high-voltage electrical systems, utility interconnections, collector systems, substation support, and critical power infrastructure. That expertise has made the company a trusted partner to some of the nation's leading EPCs, developers, and renewable energy companies.
"Being recognized as one of the Top 100 Solar Contractors in the country is an incredible honor," said Nick Lupi, CEO at Utiliforce. "This achievement belongs to every member of our team who shows up each day committed to quality, safety, and solving complex challenges in the field. As the renewable energy market continues to expand, we're proud to be helping build the infrastructure that powers America's energy transition."
The 2026 rankings come during another milestone year for the U.S. solar industry. According to Solar Power World, the industry continues to experience strong growth, with solar remaining one of the nation's fastest-growing sources of new electricity generation and more than six million solar installations now operating across the United States.
Headquartered in Maryland, Utiliforce has become known throughout the Mid-Atlantic and beyond for its ability to mobilize highly skilled crews capable of executing complex electrical work in demanding environments. The company's services include:
Medium- and high-voltage electrical construction
Utility interconnections
Solar collector systems
Underground and overhead power distribution
Transmission and distribution support
Emergency storm response and power restoration
Renewable energy infrastructure
As utilities and renewable energy developers continue investing billions in new generation and grid modernization, Utiliforce remains focused on delivering the technical expertise, craftsmanship, and execution that owners depend on to keep projects moving safely and efficiently.
"This recognition is not a finish line—it's a milestone," Lupi added. "We're just getting started. Our goal is to continue building long-term partnerships and becoming the premier medium- and high-voltage contractor supporting utility-scale renewable energy projects across the country."
About Utiliforce
Utiliforce is a specialized electrical contractor focused on medium- and high-voltage infrastructure supporting utility, renewable energy, and power delivery projects throughout the United States. The company provides expert construction services for utility-scale solar developments, substations, overhead and underground distribution systems, utility interconnections, and emergency storm restoration. With an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and execution, Utiliforce helps power the next generation of America's electrical grid.
Contact
Utiliforce LLCContact
Bryan Moseley
757-377-9002
utiliforce.com
Bryan Moseley
757-377-9002
utiliforce.com
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