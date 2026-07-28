From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release
Youngstown, OH, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After decades of entertaining audiences around the world as a member of the legendary R&B group The O’Jays, Eric Nolan is writing a new chapter—this time behind the camera.
Nolan has joined forces with filmmaker James Ford to bring Faithful Intentions, an independently produced feature film from JAE Films, to audiences nationwide. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video through Silver Line Entertainment, the film represents the latest collaboration between two creatives determined to prove that compelling stories can emerge far from Hollywood.
Co-owned by Nolan and Ford, JAE Films was built on a shared vision: produce original, character-driven films that connect with audiences through authentic storytelling, emotional depth, and cinematic suspense. Faithful Intentions is the company’s most ambitious release to date and marks a significant step in its continued growth as an independent production company.
While Eric Nolan has spent decades captivating audiences through music, Faithful Intentions showcases another side of his creative career. Serving as executive producer and one of the film’s story developers, Nolan helped shape the project from its earliest stages, applying the same passion for storytelling that has defined his career in entertainment.
“Storytelling doesn’t begin or end with music,” Nolan said. “Whether it’s a song or a film, you’re trying to make people feel something. Faithful Intentions gave us the opportunity to tell a story that stays with you long after it’s over.”
The film was co-written, directed, and executive produced by James Ford, whose vision was to create a commercially appealing independent feature without relying on the resources of a major studio. Working alongside Nolan, Ford led the project from development through production and national distribution.
“Independent filmmaking demands resilience,” Ford said. “Every challenge becomes an opportunity to be more creative. We’re proud of what we’ve built together, and we’re excited that audiences across the country now have the opportunity to experience Faithful Intentions.”
Set against a backdrop of trust, deception, loyalty, and redemption, Faithful Intentions follows characters whose lives are transformed by choices that cannot be undone. Combining emotional drama with escalating suspense, the film reflects JAE Films’ commitment to producing stories that entertain while exploring the complexities of the human experience.
For Ford and Nolan, the national release is about more than a single film. It reflects a broader mission to demonstrate that independent filmmakers can create productions with professional quality and national reach while remaining true to their creative vision.
With several new projects already in development, JAE Films continues to build momentum as one of Ohio’s emerging independent production companies, bringing together experienced entertainment professionals and new filmmaking talent to produce original feature films for audiences around the world.
About JAE Films
JAE Films is an independent motion picture production company based in Youngstown, Ohio. Co-owned by filmmaker James Ford and executive producer Eric Nolan, the company develops and produces original feature films for national and international audiences. By combining cinematic storytelling with decades of entertainment industry experience, JAE Films is committed to creating films that resonate with audiences while championing independent filmmaking.
Media Contact
JAE Films
Youngstown, Ohio
Email: jaefilms23@gmail.com
Phone: 330 718-1244
Nolan has joined forces with filmmaker James Ford to bring Faithful Intentions, an independently produced feature film from JAE Films, to audiences nationwide. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video through Silver Line Entertainment, the film represents the latest collaboration between two creatives determined to prove that compelling stories can emerge far from Hollywood.
Co-owned by Nolan and Ford, JAE Films was built on a shared vision: produce original, character-driven films that connect with audiences through authentic storytelling, emotional depth, and cinematic suspense. Faithful Intentions is the company’s most ambitious release to date and marks a significant step in its continued growth as an independent production company.
While Eric Nolan has spent decades captivating audiences through music, Faithful Intentions showcases another side of his creative career. Serving as executive producer and one of the film’s story developers, Nolan helped shape the project from its earliest stages, applying the same passion for storytelling that has defined his career in entertainment.
“Storytelling doesn’t begin or end with music,” Nolan said. “Whether it’s a song or a film, you’re trying to make people feel something. Faithful Intentions gave us the opportunity to tell a story that stays with you long after it’s over.”
The film was co-written, directed, and executive produced by James Ford, whose vision was to create a commercially appealing independent feature without relying on the resources of a major studio. Working alongside Nolan, Ford led the project from development through production and national distribution.
“Independent filmmaking demands resilience,” Ford said. “Every challenge becomes an opportunity to be more creative. We’re proud of what we’ve built together, and we’re excited that audiences across the country now have the opportunity to experience Faithful Intentions.”
Set against a backdrop of trust, deception, loyalty, and redemption, Faithful Intentions follows characters whose lives are transformed by choices that cannot be undone. Combining emotional drama with escalating suspense, the film reflects JAE Films’ commitment to producing stories that entertain while exploring the complexities of the human experience.
For Ford and Nolan, the national release is about more than a single film. It reflects a broader mission to demonstrate that independent filmmakers can create productions with professional quality and national reach while remaining true to their creative vision.
With several new projects already in development, JAE Films continues to build momentum as one of Ohio’s emerging independent production companies, bringing together experienced entertainment professionals and new filmmaking talent to produce original feature films for audiences around the world.
About JAE Films
JAE Films is an independent motion picture production company based in Youngstown, Ohio. Co-owned by filmmaker James Ford and executive producer Eric Nolan, the company develops and produces original feature films for national and international audiences. By combining cinematic storytelling with decades of entertainment industry experience, JAE Films is committed to creating films that resonate with audiences while championing independent filmmaking.
Media Contact
JAE Films
Youngstown, Ohio
Email: jaefilms23@gmail.com
Phone: 330 718-1244
Contact
Jae Films LLCContact
James Ford
330-718-1244
James Ford
330-718-1244
Categories