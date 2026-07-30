Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform.
Salt Lake City, UT, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christopherson Business Travel today announced the launch of Andavo Booking, a modern online booking tool built natively into Andavo, its cloud-based travel management platform.
Travelers can book air, hotel, and car in one place, while each reservation remains connected to company policy, negotiated rates, payment, risk management, reporting, and Christopherson travel advisors throughout the trip. Andavo Booking advances Christopherson’s broader service strategy, in which Andavo technology integrates program data, digital tools, and human support across the full trip.
Most online booking tools inherited their design from leisure travel: search, choose, book, done. That model assumes a trip will remain largely unchanged after the purchase. Business travel works differently. Trips are often driven by schedules, booked close to departure, and subject to frequent changes. Andavo Booking was built around those realities, from schedule changes and unused tickets to complex itineraries, cost control, and traveler questions.
When a flight is disrupted, an airline can address its own flight, but it can’t see the traveler’s hotel, rental car, company contracts, policy rules, or other available options. Andavo gives Christopherson program-wide visibility into the trip, including other components, relevant company rates, traveler preferences, policy rules, and available advisor support. That provides companies with a modern booking tool backed by the depth of a full travel management program.
“We built Andavo to make our service team stronger, not smaller,” said Josh Cameron, CEO of Christopherson. “Every design decision starts with what happens after the reservation, because that’s where software alone falls short.”
A booking experience for a fully integrated trip
Air, hotel, and car in one place, including NDC air content, so the full trip comes together in a single platform instead of across separate sites.
Search results reflect the traveler’s profile and preferences, creating a more relevant booking experience.
Each reservation becomes part of one integrated trip record, with profile details, loyalty numbers, seat preferences, and payment information carried throughout the experience.
The full trip remains accessible across Andavo on desktop and mobile, including through the Andavo Traveler app, with the same information visible to the traveler, administrator, and advisor.
Trips remain part of the same Andavo trip record whether they are booked through Andavo Booking, handled by a Christopherson travel advisor, or added by forwarding an external confirmation email.
What travel teams can set up
Travel teams can configure Andavo Booking around their managed program, including approval flows, traveler profiles, preferred vendors, negotiated rates, and travel policy. These settings bring the organization’s program requirements directly into the booking experience and establish how travelers search, select, and request approval for trip options.
Cost and compliance at the point of decision
Andavo Booking works with Andavo Policy Engine to apply travel policy and surface preferred vendors and negotiated rates while travelers search. Approved in-policy choices appear first, and out-of-policy or over-budget options are flagged before booking, keeping cost and compliance close to the traveler’s decision rather than relying solely on review after the purchase.
Travel teams also gain clearer visibility into booking activity, program performance, unused tickets, supplier use, and opportunities to control costs throughout the trip.
Service after booking
When plans change, Christopherson travel advisors can see the traveler profile, itinerary, policy, payment, and program information associated with the trip, giving them a complete starting point to handle disruptions, modifications, and traveler questions.
“Every reservation becomes part of a shared trip record in Andavo,” said Chad Maughan, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Christopherson. “That gives the systems and people supporting the trip access to consistent information instead of requiring them to reconstruct it across separate tools.”
Built by Christopherson
Christopherson designed and built Andavo Booking in-house through the same teams responsible for shaping both the Andavo platform and the service model around it. By developing its technology and service approach together, Christopherson can apply decades of experience managing trip changes, payment issues, risk events, traveler questions, and reporting needs directly to the booking experience.
For more information about Andavo Booking, reach out to jamie.armstrong@cbtravel.com or stop by Booth 3810 at GBTA Convention 2026 for a demonstration.
About Christopherson
Founded in 1953, Christopherson is a travel management company that helps organizations run business travel programs through experienced travel advisors, consultative account management, and the Andavo platform. Christopherson gives companies a clearer way to support travelers, manage costs, and understand trip activity across their programs.
Media Contact
Jamie Armstrong
Content & Communications Director, Christopherson
jamie.armstrong@cbtravel.com
Travelers can book air, hotel, and car in one place, while each reservation remains connected to company policy, negotiated rates, payment, risk management, reporting, and Christopherson travel advisors throughout the trip. Andavo Booking advances Christopherson’s broader service strategy, in which Andavo technology integrates program data, digital tools, and human support across the full trip.
Most online booking tools inherited their design from leisure travel: search, choose, book, done. That model assumes a trip will remain largely unchanged after the purchase. Business travel works differently. Trips are often driven by schedules, booked close to departure, and subject to frequent changes. Andavo Booking was built around those realities, from schedule changes and unused tickets to complex itineraries, cost control, and traveler questions.
When a flight is disrupted, an airline can address its own flight, but it can’t see the traveler’s hotel, rental car, company contracts, policy rules, or other available options. Andavo gives Christopherson program-wide visibility into the trip, including other components, relevant company rates, traveler preferences, policy rules, and available advisor support. That provides companies with a modern booking tool backed by the depth of a full travel management program.
“We built Andavo to make our service team stronger, not smaller,” said Josh Cameron, CEO of Christopherson. “Every design decision starts with what happens after the reservation, because that’s where software alone falls short.”
A booking experience for a fully integrated trip
Air, hotel, and car in one place, including NDC air content, so the full trip comes together in a single platform instead of across separate sites.
Search results reflect the traveler’s profile and preferences, creating a more relevant booking experience.
Each reservation becomes part of one integrated trip record, with profile details, loyalty numbers, seat preferences, and payment information carried throughout the experience.
The full trip remains accessible across Andavo on desktop and mobile, including through the Andavo Traveler app, with the same information visible to the traveler, administrator, and advisor.
Trips remain part of the same Andavo trip record whether they are booked through Andavo Booking, handled by a Christopherson travel advisor, or added by forwarding an external confirmation email.
What travel teams can set up
Travel teams can configure Andavo Booking around their managed program, including approval flows, traveler profiles, preferred vendors, negotiated rates, and travel policy. These settings bring the organization’s program requirements directly into the booking experience and establish how travelers search, select, and request approval for trip options.
Cost and compliance at the point of decision
Andavo Booking works with Andavo Policy Engine to apply travel policy and surface preferred vendors and negotiated rates while travelers search. Approved in-policy choices appear first, and out-of-policy or over-budget options are flagged before booking, keeping cost and compliance close to the traveler’s decision rather than relying solely on review after the purchase.
Travel teams also gain clearer visibility into booking activity, program performance, unused tickets, supplier use, and opportunities to control costs throughout the trip.
Service after booking
When plans change, Christopherson travel advisors can see the traveler profile, itinerary, policy, payment, and program information associated with the trip, giving them a complete starting point to handle disruptions, modifications, and traveler questions.
“Every reservation becomes part of a shared trip record in Andavo,” said Chad Maughan, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Christopherson. “That gives the systems and people supporting the trip access to consistent information instead of requiring them to reconstruct it across separate tools.”
Built by Christopherson
Christopherson designed and built Andavo Booking in-house through the same teams responsible for shaping both the Andavo platform and the service model around it. By developing its technology and service approach together, Christopherson can apply decades of experience managing trip changes, payment issues, risk events, traveler questions, and reporting needs directly to the booking experience.
For more information about Andavo Booking, reach out to jamie.armstrong@cbtravel.com or stop by Booth 3810 at GBTA Convention 2026 for a demonstration.
About Christopherson
Founded in 1953, Christopherson is a travel management company that helps organizations run business travel programs through experienced travel advisors, consultative account management, and the Andavo platform. Christopherson gives companies a clearer way to support travelers, manage costs, and understand trip activity across their programs.
Media Contact
Jamie Armstrong
Content & Communications Director, Christopherson
jamie.armstrong@cbtravel.com
Contact
Christopherson Business TravelContact
Jamie Armstrong
801-327-7700
cbtravel.com
Jamie Armstrong
801-327-7700
cbtravel.com
Categories