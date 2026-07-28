Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs.
Miami, FL, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Two-time public company director and former Salesforce executive joins as boards face post-quantum migration mandates they cannot yet measure
Qtonic Quantum Corp today appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor, effective immediately. Walker sits on the boards of directors of Universal Display Corporation and Sangoma Technologies Corporation and is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HamptonIda Advisory Group.
Walker will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on board-level cryptographic risk governance, working with company leadership on how directors and audit committees evaluate post-quantum exposure and fund migration.
Walker brings more than 30 years of enterprise technology leadership, advising executive teams and leading technology transformation across some of the world's largest organizations. Her experience spans enterprise infrastructure, cloud, customer success, cybersecurity, and digital transformation through periods of significant technological change. She has held executive leadership roles at Microsoft, MetLife, NBCUniversal, and Salesforce. She holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master of Science in Engineering Management from The George Washington University, and Cyber Scholar credentials from Nasdaq and NYU Law School. Walker also serves on the WSJ Board of Directors Council and is a member of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.
"We can produce a signed cryptographic inventory of an enterprise and prove what changed after remediation," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "April has led enterprise infrastructure and sits in the boardroom. There are not many people who have done both."
"Every board I sit with understands that harvest-now-decrypt-later is real," said Walker. "Almost none can answer the next question: What specifically are we exposed to, and how would we know it was fixed? Directors cannot govern what no one can show them. Evidence is what turns this from a briefing slide into a funded program."
The appointment follows OMB Memorandum M-26-15, issued June 24, 2026, which directs federal agencies to produce post-quantum migration plans within 120 days and states that manual processes are often inadequate to the task. Public company boards face parallel pressure to demonstrate cryptographic inventory and migration progress.
Qtonic Quantum issues cryptographically signed CBOMs, using ML-DSA-65 signatures over SHA-256 digests, so that a customer's cryptographic inventory can be independently verified rather than taken on trust.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
Qtonic Quantum Corp today appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor, effective immediately. Walker sits on the boards of directors of Universal Display Corporation and Sangoma Technologies Corporation and is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HamptonIda Advisory Group.
Walker will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on board-level cryptographic risk governance, working with company leadership on how directors and audit committees evaluate post-quantum exposure and fund migration.
Walker brings more than 30 years of enterprise technology leadership, advising executive teams and leading technology transformation across some of the world's largest organizations. Her experience spans enterprise infrastructure, cloud, customer success, cybersecurity, and digital transformation through periods of significant technological change. She has held executive leadership roles at Microsoft, MetLife, NBCUniversal, and Salesforce. She holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master of Science in Engineering Management from The George Washington University, and Cyber Scholar credentials from Nasdaq and NYU Law School. Walker also serves on the WSJ Board of Directors Council and is a member of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.
"We can produce a signed cryptographic inventory of an enterprise and prove what changed after remediation," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "April has led enterprise infrastructure and sits in the boardroom. There are not many people who have done both."
"Every board I sit with understands that harvest-now-decrypt-later is real," said Walker. "Almost none can answer the next question: What specifically are we exposed to, and how would we know it was fixed? Directors cannot govern what no one can show them. Evidence is what turns this from a briefing slide into a funded program."
The appointment follows OMB Memorandum M-26-15, issued June 24, 2026, which directs federal agencies to produce post-quantum migration plans within 120 days and states that manual processes are often inadequate to the task. Public company boards face parallel pressure to demonstrate cryptographic inventory and migration progress.
Qtonic Quantum issues cryptographically signed CBOMs, using ML-DSA-65 signatures over SHA-256 digests, so that a customer's cryptographic inventory can be independently verified rather than taken on trust.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
Contact
Qtonic Quantum Corp.Contact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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