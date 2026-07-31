Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth.
Chicago, IL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Demand Chain AI, creator of the Puls8™ Intelligent Planning Solutions platform, today announced that Instinct Pet Food has selected Puls8™ DBF (Driver-Based Forecasting) and Puls8™ DP (Demand Planning) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation.
The expanded engagement builds on Instinct’s successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan (Production Planning & Scheduling Optimization) and Puls8™ 360 ADS (Advanced Demand Sensing). Together, those solutions helped establish a stronger operational foundation by improving service levels while reducing inventory through AI-driven production planning.
The new solutions will extend Instinct's planning capabilities from short-term execution to a planning horizon of 24 months and beyond. By replacing traditional time-series forecasting with assumption-based, driver-driven forecasting models, Instinct expects to improve forecast accuracy, optimize inventory, reduce working capital, strengthen innovation planning capabilities and provide a more connected foundation for enterprise planning.
"Instinct has already demonstrated a strong commitment to modernizing its supply chain planning capabilities," said Rick Davis, Founder and CEO of Demand Chain AI. "Building on the success of Puls8 Replan and Puls8 360 ADS, Driver-Based Forecasting and Demand Planning will give Instinct the long-range visibility needed to anticipate demand shifts earlier, reduce inventory and safety stock, minimize product obsolescence, and make faster, more informed planning decisions across the business."
The implementation will strengthen Instinct's planning processes by unifying sales, marketing, finance, and operations signals into a single forecast, proactively identifying stockout risks, recommending corrective actions, and automating routine planning activities while keeping planners in control of final decisions.
"Our partnership with Demand Chain AI has already delivered meaningful operational improvements and established a strong foundation for future growth," said Mark Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer of Instinct Pet Food. "Expanding our use of the Puls8 platform will help us better align our commercial and operational plans, improve responsiveness to changing market conditions, and support smarter decisions as we continue to scale our business.”
This expanded engagement reinforces the companies' shared commitment to continuous improvement through AI-powered planning, operational excellence and long-term strategic partnerships.
About Instinct Pet Food
Instinct® Pet Food exists to feed the unspoken bond between pets and their people through raw, science-backed nutrition that helps dogs and cats thrive. For more than 20 years, Instinct has been crafting premium pet food inspired by the benefits of raw, offering a complete portfolio of frozen and freeze-dried raw meals, kibble, toppers, and wet food. Committed to quality, innovation, and responsible manufacturing, Instinct produces its foods using 100% renewable electricity and is working toward achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Learn more at InstinctPetFood.com
About Demand Chain AI Inc.
Demand Chain AI is a software, consulting and managed services company helping Consumer Packaged Goods manufacturers improve planning performance through AI-powered technology and operational expertise. Its Puls8™ Intelligent Planning Solutions platform delivers integrated capabilities across demand planning, supply planning, production scheduling, advanced demand sensing and revenue growth optimization, helping manufacturers improve forecast accuracy, optimize inventory and drive better business decisions. Learn more at www.DemandChainAI.com.
The expanded engagement builds on Instinct’s successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan (Production Planning & Scheduling Optimization) and Puls8™ 360 ADS (Advanced Demand Sensing). Together, those solutions helped establish a stronger operational foundation by improving service levels while reducing inventory through AI-driven production planning.
The new solutions will extend Instinct's planning capabilities from short-term execution to a planning horizon of 24 months and beyond. By replacing traditional time-series forecasting with assumption-based, driver-driven forecasting models, Instinct expects to improve forecast accuracy, optimize inventory, reduce working capital, strengthen innovation planning capabilities and provide a more connected foundation for enterprise planning.
"Instinct has already demonstrated a strong commitment to modernizing its supply chain planning capabilities," said Rick Davis, Founder and CEO of Demand Chain AI. "Building on the success of Puls8 Replan and Puls8 360 ADS, Driver-Based Forecasting and Demand Planning will give Instinct the long-range visibility needed to anticipate demand shifts earlier, reduce inventory and safety stock, minimize product obsolescence, and make faster, more informed planning decisions across the business."
The implementation will strengthen Instinct's planning processes by unifying sales, marketing, finance, and operations signals into a single forecast, proactively identifying stockout risks, recommending corrective actions, and automating routine planning activities while keeping planners in control of final decisions.
"Our partnership with Demand Chain AI has already delivered meaningful operational improvements and established a strong foundation for future growth," said Mark Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer of Instinct Pet Food. "Expanding our use of the Puls8 platform will help us better align our commercial and operational plans, improve responsiveness to changing market conditions, and support smarter decisions as we continue to scale our business.”
This expanded engagement reinforces the companies' shared commitment to continuous improvement through AI-powered planning, operational excellence and long-term strategic partnerships.
About Instinct Pet Food
Instinct® Pet Food exists to feed the unspoken bond between pets and their people through raw, science-backed nutrition that helps dogs and cats thrive. For more than 20 years, Instinct has been crafting premium pet food inspired by the benefits of raw, offering a complete portfolio of frozen and freeze-dried raw meals, kibble, toppers, and wet food. Committed to quality, innovation, and responsible manufacturing, Instinct produces its foods using 100% renewable electricity and is working toward achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Learn more at InstinctPetFood.com
About Demand Chain AI Inc.
Demand Chain AI is a software, consulting and managed services company helping Consumer Packaged Goods manufacturers improve planning performance through AI-powered technology and operational expertise. Its Puls8™ Intelligent Planning Solutions platform delivers integrated capabilities across demand planning, supply planning, production scheduling, advanced demand sensing and revenue growth optimization, helping manufacturers improve forecast accuracy, optimize inventory and drive better business decisions. Learn more at www.DemandChainAI.com.
Contact
Demand Chain AI, Inc.Contact
Mary Pitzer
(833) 819-3224
www.demandchainai.com
Mary Pitzer
(833) 819-3224
www.demandchainai.com
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