Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Marrero, LA, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II of Marrero, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition/wellness. Dr. Andrus will be included in fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II, who is also professionally known as Mrs. Kendra and Dr. Kendra, is an herbalist/nutritionist and holistic healing professional specializing in herbal medicine, plant-based remedies, nutrition and weight loss, holistic wellness education, supplement formulation, and public speaking for health and wellness. Through Dr. Kendra Lynn’s Health N.U.T.T. System, Dr. Andrus offers organic, natural, and herbal remedies for the body and mind.
Established in 2019 and based in Louisiana, the company offers a range of handcrafted products made with natural to organic ingredients. Its product categories include skincare, supplements, remedies, men’s health, women’s health, oils and sprays, beauty, teas and elixirs, and personal wellness. Health N.U.T.T. System also offers herbal and nutritional consultations with Dr. Andrus, available online and in person.
In addition to her work in holistic health and wellness, Dr. Andrus is a wife, mother, pastor, children’s recording artist, and author of “Santa Claus Is Coming to our School.” She is a graduate of PLTI Cohort 4. Along with her husband, Dr. Danna Andrus, she owns several businesses, including Health N.U.T.T. System, Truthlink 2150, and Children’s College of Academics.
Dr. Andrus is certified in traditional western herbal medicine and ayurveda medicine. She is currently studying clinical nutrition at Maryland University of Integrative Health and naturopathic medicine at Quantum University in Hawaii. She also holds several certifications in CLASS assessments and is a trainer with Louisiana Pathways.
Her educational background includes an associate’s degree in early childhood education from Delgado Community College, a bachelor’s degree in child and family studies from the University of New Orleans, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Our Lady of Holy Cross College, now University of Holy Cross. She also received a doctoral degree in divine studies, with an emphasis in behavioral health and research, from University of Lafayette in Monroe and Grand Canyon University of Arizona, and earned her herbal certification and license from Sage Mountain under Professor Sharon Murphy.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II, who is also professionally known as Mrs. Kendra and Dr. Kendra, is an herbalist/nutritionist and holistic healing professional specializing in herbal medicine, plant-based remedies, nutrition and weight loss, holistic wellness education, supplement formulation, and public speaking for health and wellness. Through Dr. Kendra Lynn’s Health N.U.T.T. System, Dr. Andrus offers organic, natural, and herbal remedies for the body and mind.
Established in 2019 and based in Louisiana, the company offers a range of handcrafted products made with natural to organic ingredients. Its product categories include skincare, supplements, remedies, men’s health, women’s health, oils and sprays, beauty, teas and elixirs, and personal wellness. Health N.U.T.T. System also offers herbal and nutritional consultations with Dr. Andrus, available online and in person.
In addition to her work in holistic health and wellness, Dr. Andrus is a wife, mother, pastor, children’s recording artist, and author of “Santa Claus Is Coming to our School.” She is a graduate of PLTI Cohort 4. Along with her husband, Dr. Danna Andrus, she owns several businesses, including Health N.U.T.T. System, Truthlink 2150, and Children’s College of Academics.
Dr. Andrus is certified in traditional western herbal medicine and ayurveda medicine. She is currently studying clinical nutrition at Maryland University of Integrative Health and naturopathic medicine at Quantum University in Hawaii. She also holds several certifications in CLASS assessments and is a trainer with Louisiana Pathways.
Her educational background includes an associate’s degree in early childhood education from Delgado Community College, a bachelor’s degree in child and family studies from the University of New Orleans, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Our Lady of Holy Cross College, now University of Holy Cross. She also received a doctoral degree in divine studies, with an emphasis in behavioral health and research, from University of Lafayette in Monroe and Grand Canyon University of Arizona, and earned her herbal certification and license from Sage Mountain under Professor Sharon Murphy.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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