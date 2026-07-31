PrimeRFP Supplies OrangeSlices's Arctas Directory with Federal Market Intelligence
Federal Capture Intelligence Turns Arctas into a Resource for Business Development
McLean, VA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PrimeRFP and OrangeSlices today announced that PrimeRFP's SCOUT market intelligence platform is integrated into the Arctas directory listings of federal IT contractors.
Government contractors visiting Arctas to research companies across federal IT and consulting markets will find SCOUT-powered intelligence embedded in every profile. This includes award history, agency relationships, re-compete exposure, and competitive signals, all sourced from USASpending.gov, SAM.gov, and other public procurement databases.
For contractors, the change is immediate and practical because they no longer have to conduct research across multiple government databases. Researching a competitor or teaming partner in Arctas returns analyzed procurement intelligence alongside the company profile. Arctas is free to access, and no listing fee is charged to any company in the directory.
“The Arctas directory was built to give government contractors a clearer view of who is active and relevant across federal markets,” says David Blackburn, Founder and CEO of OrangeSlices. “Adding SCOUT to those profiles transforms the directory from a visibility tool into a genuine research resource. Contractors see what a company has won, where it operates, and what is coming up for re-compete. That context gives valuable time back to business development and capture teams.”
Adds Charles Sanders, CEO of PrimeRFP, “Contractors compete for the same contracts with firms three times their size, often without the analyst infrastructure to match. SCOUT closes that gap and gives analyzed procurement data to firms that need it most.”
The integration is live today across all 2,557 Arctas listings.
About PrimeRFP
PrimeRFP is the developer of SCOUT, a market intelligence platform purpose-built for government contractors. SCOUT applies an AI analysis engine to federal procurement data, turning it into capture-ready intelligence including opportunity assessment, re-compete tracking, competitive positioning, and teaming analysis for business development and capture teams.
About OrangeSlices and Arctas
OrangeSlices is a GovCon market intelligence publication serving government contractors across federal health, national security, and IT markets. Arctas is the OrangeSlices research and visibility directory, listing 2,557 SAM-registered IT and consulting firms supporting federal missions. Directory access is free.
Government contractors visiting Arctas to research companies across federal IT and consulting markets will find SCOUT-powered intelligence embedded in every profile. This includes award history, agency relationships, re-compete exposure, and competitive signals, all sourced from USASpending.gov, SAM.gov, and other public procurement databases.
For contractors, the change is immediate and practical because they no longer have to conduct research across multiple government databases. Researching a competitor or teaming partner in Arctas returns analyzed procurement intelligence alongside the company profile. Arctas is free to access, and no listing fee is charged to any company in the directory.
“The Arctas directory was built to give government contractors a clearer view of who is active and relevant across federal markets,” says David Blackburn, Founder and CEO of OrangeSlices. “Adding SCOUT to those profiles transforms the directory from a visibility tool into a genuine research resource. Contractors see what a company has won, where it operates, and what is coming up for re-compete. That context gives valuable time back to business development and capture teams.”
Adds Charles Sanders, CEO of PrimeRFP, “Contractors compete for the same contracts with firms three times their size, often without the analyst infrastructure to match. SCOUT closes that gap and gives analyzed procurement data to firms that need it most.”
The integration is live today across all 2,557 Arctas listings.
About PrimeRFP
PrimeRFP is the developer of SCOUT, a market intelligence platform purpose-built for government contractors. SCOUT applies an AI analysis engine to federal procurement data, turning it into capture-ready intelligence including opportunity assessment, re-compete tracking, competitive positioning, and teaming analysis for business development and capture teams.
About OrangeSlices and Arctas
OrangeSlices is a GovCon market intelligence publication serving government contractors across federal health, national security, and IT markets. Arctas is the OrangeSlices research and visibility directory, listing 2,557 SAM-registered IT and consulting firms supporting federal missions. Directory access is free.
Contact
PrimeRFPContact
Chris Ourand
877-669-1367
primerfp.com
Chris Ourand
877-669-1367
primerfp.com
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