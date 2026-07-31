Remodel PRO Joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Remodel PRO joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Idaho Falls, ID, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Remodel PRO is proud to announce its membership in the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), the nation's leading association dedicated exclusively to the remodeling industry.
As a NARI member, Remodel PRO joins a network of professional remodeling companies committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality craftsmanship, and ethical business practices. NARI members agree to abide by the association's strict Code of Ethics and are dedicated to ongoing education, professional development, and the delivery of exceptional experiences for homeowners.
"Joining NARI reflects our commitment to professionalism and our dedication to providing clients with trusted remodeling services," said Austin Crystal, CEO. "We're proud to be part of an organization that promotes excellence throughout the remodeling industry."
Through its NARI membership, Remodel PRO looks forward to connecting with fellow industry leaders, expanding its expertise, and continuing to serve homeowners with confidence.
About Remodel PRO
Remodel PRO is the premier choice for luxury residential and commercial transformations across Eastern Idaho. With over 100 years of combined expertise, their team specializes in the high-end evolution of kitchens, master suites, and whole-house renovations. From sophisticated room additions to elite commercial tenant improvements, they bring architectural precision to every square foot.
Licensed and insured since 2019, their structured approach—led by dedicated project managers and a veteran estimating team, ensures your investment is managed with absolute transparency and craftsmanship. They don't just renovate; they partner with a hand-selected network of elite trade professionals to deliver a "Gold Standard" finish that defines luxury living. For more information, call 208-715-9700 or go to www.remodelprofessionals.net.
About the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the premier association representing the remodeling industry and is committed to advancing professionalism and fostering consumer confidence. NARI members adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity, ensuring Remodeling Done Right™. By equipping remodelers nationwide with resources, education, and networking opportunities, NARI helps its members thrive and build trust with homeowners. For more information, visit nari.org or call 847-298-9200.
As a NARI member, Remodel PRO joins a network of professional remodeling companies committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, quality craftsmanship, and ethical business practices. NARI members agree to abide by the association's strict Code of Ethics and are dedicated to ongoing education, professional development, and the delivery of exceptional experiences for homeowners.
"Joining NARI reflects our commitment to professionalism and our dedication to providing clients with trusted remodeling services," said Austin Crystal, CEO. "We're proud to be part of an organization that promotes excellence throughout the remodeling industry."
Through its NARI membership, Remodel PRO looks forward to connecting with fellow industry leaders, expanding its expertise, and continuing to serve homeowners with confidence.
About Remodel PRO
Remodel PRO is the premier choice for luxury residential and commercial transformations across Eastern Idaho. With over 100 years of combined expertise, their team specializes in the high-end evolution of kitchens, master suites, and whole-house renovations. From sophisticated room additions to elite commercial tenant improvements, they bring architectural precision to every square foot.
Licensed and insured since 2019, their structured approach—led by dedicated project managers and a veteran estimating team, ensures your investment is managed with absolute transparency and craftsmanship. They don't just renovate; they partner with a hand-selected network of elite trade professionals to deliver a "Gold Standard" finish that defines luxury living. For more information, call 208-715-9700 or go to www.remodelprofessionals.net.
About the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the premier association representing the remodeling industry and is committed to advancing professionalism and fostering consumer confidence. NARI members adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity, ensuring Remodeling Done Right™. By equipping remodelers nationwide with resources, education, and networking opportunities, NARI helps its members thrive and build trust with homeowners. For more information, visit nari.org or call 847-298-9200.
Contact
Remodel PROContact
Scott Setterlund
208-715-9700
www.remodelprofessionals.net
Scott Setterlund
208-715-9700
www.remodelprofessionals.net
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