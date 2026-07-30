Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry Announces New Wholesale Partnership Program for Luxury Spa Boutiques and Hotels Gift Shops
“We are excited to partner with properties that value innovation and guest comfort,” said Yaacov Hassidim, Founder of Diamond Veneer. “Our memo program removes barriers to retail success, so spa directors can focus on what matters most: creating an unforgettable atmosphere.” He added: “Our jewelry collections offer partners exceptional profit margins of up to 5x, pairing luxury aesthetics with the travel-friendly durability that wellness guests demand."
Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the travel industry celebrates a new era of memorable, high-touch hospitality, Diamond Veneer Travel jewelry is proud to announce the launch of its premier wholesale partnership program. Tailored specifically for boutique hotels and wellness-driven spas, this initiative enables properties to enrich their retail assortments with our two signature collections: the Resort-ready Zirconmania and the sophisticated, classic Diamond Veneer.
In today’s market, travelers seek more than a room or a treatment—they seek a complete lifestyle experience. Diamond Veneer offers high-end jewelry with the brilliant look of real diamonds, without the worry of travel-related loss or damage.
Risk-Free Partnership: Our 60-Day Memo Program - Luxury properties prioritize exclusivity and quality. To ensure our pieces align perfectly with your unique aesthetic, we are introducing a 60-Day Memo Program. This no-obligation program lets boutique managers stock our curated collections for two months without an upfront financial commitment. This "test-first" approach helps ensure your retail display appeals to guests before you make final purchasing decisions.
Two Distinct Collections for the Modern Traveler:
· Zirconmania: Capturing the essence of "Resort Fashion," this collection is designed for the carefree, sun-drenched days of a wellness retreat. These pieces are lightweight, vibrant, and designed to transition effortlessly from spa relaxation to evening dining.
· Diamond Veneer: For guests who appreciate timeless luxury, this collection offers the classic, high-clarity diamond look. It is the sophisticated "travel-smart" choice, offering status and elegance while retaining the practicality of travel-safe, high-end alternatives.
The Wellness-Travel Advantage
Our jewelry is crafted to be skin-safe and hypoallergenic, aligning with the clean-living and wellness-conscious values of your clientele. By offering travelers beautiful, "guilt-free" luxury, you help extend the restorative peace of their stay long after they return home.
“We are excited to partner with properties that value innovation and guest comfort,” said Yaacov Hassidim, Founder of Diamond Veneer. “Our memo program removes barriers to retail success, so spa directors can focus on what matters most: creating an unforgettable atmosphere.” He added: “our jewelry collections offer partners exceptional profit margins of up to 5x, pairing luxury aesthetics with the travel-friendly durability that wellness guests demand."
https://diamondveneer.com/
Yaacov Hassidim
Support@DiamondVeneer.com
In today’s market, travelers seek more than a room or a treatment—they seek a complete lifestyle experience. Diamond Veneer offers high-end jewelry with the brilliant look of real diamonds, without the worry of travel-related loss or damage.
Risk-Free Partnership: Our 60-Day Memo Program - Luxury properties prioritize exclusivity and quality. To ensure our pieces align perfectly with your unique aesthetic, we are introducing a 60-Day Memo Program. This no-obligation program lets boutique managers stock our curated collections for two months without an upfront financial commitment. This "test-first" approach helps ensure your retail display appeals to guests before you make final purchasing decisions.
Two Distinct Collections for the Modern Traveler:
· Zirconmania: Capturing the essence of "Resort Fashion," this collection is designed for the carefree, sun-drenched days of a wellness retreat. These pieces are lightweight, vibrant, and designed to transition effortlessly from spa relaxation to evening dining.
· Diamond Veneer: For guests who appreciate timeless luxury, this collection offers the classic, high-clarity diamond look. It is the sophisticated "travel-smart" choice, offering status and elegance while retaining the practicality of travel-safe, high-end alternatives.
The Wellness-Travel Advantage
Our jewelry is crafted to be skin-safe and hypoallergenic, aligning with the clean-living and wellness-conscious values of your clientele. By offering travelers beautiful, "guilt-free" luxury, you help extend the restorative peace of their stay long after they return home.
“We are excited to partner with properties that value innovation and guest comfort,” said Yaacov Hassidim, Founder of Diamond Veneer. “Our memo program removes barriers to retail success, so spa directors can focus on what matters most: creating an unforgettable atmosphere.” He added: “our jewelry collections offer partners exceptional profit margins of up to 5x, pairing luxury aesthetics with the travel-friendly durability that wellness guests demand."
https://diamondveneer.com/
Yaacov Hassidim
Support@DiamondVeneer.com
Contact
Diamond Veneer Travel JewelryContact
Yaacov Hassidim
213-713-8420
diamondveneer.com
Yaacov Hassidim
213-713-8420
diamondveneer.com
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