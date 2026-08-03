NestWatch Launches AI-Powered Home Watch Software with GPS-Verified Visits, Automated Reports, and Built-In Billing for Home Watch Companies
NestWatch, a software platform built for professional home watch businesses, is now available at nestwatch.ai. Operators run GPS-verified inspections from their phone, send AI-drafted reports that homeowners read in a branded online portal, and get paid with built-in invoicing and card-on-file auto-pay. Every account begins with a free trial that requires no credit card.
Phoenix, AZ, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NestWatch today announced the availability of its home watch software platform at NestWatch.ai. Built for professional home watch companies that look after seasonal and vacation homes, NestWatch replaces the patchwork of notes apps, photo rolls, and evening write-ups with one system that runs the visit, writes the report, and collects payment.
Home watch operators inspect empty homes for owners who may be thousands of miles away. The visit is the easy part. The paperwork that follows is not: photos to sort, reports to type, invoices to chase. NestWatch takes that work off the operator's plate.
With NestWatch, an operator runs the entire inspection from a phone, even with no cell signal. Every visit records GPS-verified proof of service, so homeowners see exactly when and where the inspection happened. When the checklist is done, AI drafts a clean, professional report from the inspector's notes and photos. The operator reviews it, edits anything, and sends it before leaving the driveway.
Homeowners receive reports in a branded online portal instead of a PDF attachment, alongside the property's full visit history, open issues, and invoices. Billing is built in: per-visit and recurring invoicing, online card payment, and optional card-on-file auto-pay, so operators stop chasing checks.
The platform also plans the day's route across scheduled stops, tracks issues from discovery to resolution, sends visit reminders by email and text, and syncs with QuickBooks. With hurricane season underway, operators can run dedicated storm prep and post-storm damage checks, the visits homeowners worry about most.
"Home watch professionals are the trusted set of eyes on a home when the owner is a thousand miles away. The report is the product," said David Cady, founder of NestWatch. "Operators tell us the write-up is the worst part of the job. NestWatch finishes it before they're out of the driveway."
NestWatch offers three plans at $49, $99, and $199 per month, with no per-user fees at any tier. Annual billing includes two months free. Every account starts with a free trial, no credit card required.
About NestWatch
NestWatch is home watch software for professional home watch and property watch companies serving seasonal and absentee homeowners in markets like Florida and Arizona. Operators use NestWatch to run GPS-verified inspections, deliver AI-drafted reports through a branded homeowner portal, and handle billing in one place. Learn more at nestwatch.ai.
Home watch operators inspect empty homes for owners who may be thousands of miles away. The visit is the easy part. The paperwork that follows is not: photos to sort, reports to type, invoices to chase. NestWatch takes that work off the operator's plate.
With NestWatch, an operator runs the entire inspection from a phone, even with no cell signal. Every visit records GPS-verified proof of service, so homeowners see exactly when and where the inspection happened. When the checklist is done, AI drafts a clean, professional report from the inspector's notes and photos. The operator reviews it, edits anything, and sends it before leaving the driveway.
Homeowners receive reports in a branded online portal instead of a PDF attachment, alongside the property's full visit history, open issues, and invoices. Billing is built in: per-visit and recurring invoicing, online card payment, and optional card-on-file auto-pay, so operators stop chasing checks.
The platform also plans the day's route across scheduled stops, tracks issues from discovery to resolution, sends visit reminders by email and text, and syncs with QuickBooks. With hurricane season underway, operators can run dedicated storm prep and post-storm damage checks, the visits homeowners worry about most.
"Home watch professionals are the trusted set of eyes on a home when the owner is a thousand miles away. The report is the product," said David Cady, founder of NestWatch. "Operators tell us the write-up is the worst part of the job. NestWatch finishes it before they're out of the driveway."
NestWatch offers three plans at $49, $99, and $199 per month, with no per-user fees at any tier. Annual billing includes two months free. Every account starts with a free trial, no credit card required.
About NestWatch
NestWatch is home watch software for professional home watch and property watch companies serving seasonal and absentee homeowners in markets like Florida and Arizona. Operators use NestWatch to run GPS-verified inspections, deliver AI-drafted reports through a branded homeowner portal, and handle billing in one place. Learn more at nestwatch.ai.
Contact
NestWatchContact
David Cady
480-388-9634
https://nestwatch.ai
David Cady
480-388-9634
https://nestwatch.ai
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