Warehouse Industry Veteran Releases Two Practical Books on Operations, Leadership, and Execution
James Goldman’s "The Art of Moving Boxes" and "The Warehouse Never Lies" provide real-world guidance for warehouse leaders, operations professionals, and WMS project teams.
Biddeford, ME, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- JGA Warehouse Systems Advisory Group has released two practical books by warehouse systems advisor, author, podcast host, and operations leader James Goldman. The Art of Moving Boxes and The Warehouse Never Lies provide real-world guidance for warehouse managers, operations leaders, supply-chain professionals, executives, consultants, and WMS project teams. The books examine how people, processes, technology, leadership, data, and accountability shape warehouse performance—and how serious operational problems can remain hidden behind reports, dashboards, project plans, and performance metrics.
The Art of Moving Boxes explores the practical realities of warehouse operations and the leadership required to keep products, information, people, and decisions moving effectively. It focuses on operational discipline, communication, labor, process design, technology, and leadership behavior. The Warehouse Never Lies examines the warning signs that appear when operations, systems, and leadership are not aligned, including poor-quality data, excessive workarounds, unclear ownership, unrealistic expectations, and decisions disconnected from the warehouse floor. “The warehouse never lies. It reveals every broken process, weak decision, bad assumption, and leadership gap—whether the dashboard shows it or not,” Goldman said.
The books are part of The Art of Moving Boxes, Goldman’s broader warehouse education and media platform, which includes a podcast, educational videos, professional training courses, merchandise, and practical resources. Goldman is also the founder of JGA Warehouse Systems Advisory Group, which helps organizations assess operations, select and implement warehouse technology, improve project readiness, reduce implementation risk, and stabilize operations after go-live. The purpose of the broader ecosystem is to pay practical warehouse knowledge forward and support stronger leadership, systems, and execution across the industry.
Both books are available through Amazon, with corporate and bulk-order programs available for leadership teams, WMS project teams, employee development, conferences, onboarding, workshops, and industry events.
To explore the books and educational resources, visit https://linktr.ee/theartofmovingboxes.
For publishing information, visit https://dirigoldpublishing.com, and for warehouse advisory services, visit https://www.jgawms.com.
Media inquiries, bulk-order requests, speaking engagements, interviews, workshops, and training opportunities may be directed to James Goldman at james@dirigold.com
The Art of Moving Boxes explores the practical realities of warehouse operations and the leadership required to keep products, information, people, and decisions moving effectively. It focuses on operational discipline, communication, labor, process design, technology, and leadership behavior. The Warehouse Never Lies examines the warning signs that appear when operations, systems, and leadership are not aligned, including poor-quality data, excessive workarounds, unclear ownership, unrealistic expectations, and decisions disconnected from the warehouse floor. “The warehouse never lies. It reveals every broken process, weak decision, bad assumption, and leadership gap—whether the dashboard shows it or not,” Goldman said.
The books are part of The Art of Moving Boxes, Goldman’s broader warehouse education and media platform, which includes a podcast, educational videos, professional training courses, merchandise, and practical resources. Goldman is also the founder of JGA Warehouse Systems Advisory Group, which helps organizations assess operations, select and implement warehouse technology, improve project readiness, reduce implementation risk, and stabilize operations after go-live. The purpose of the broader ecosystem is to pay practical warehouse knowledge forward and support stronger leadership, systems, and execution across the industry.
Both books are available through Amazon, with corporate and bulk-order programs available for leadership teams, WMS project teams, employee development, conferences, onboarding, workshops, and industry events.
To explore the books and educational resources, visit https://linktr.ee/theartofmovingboxes.
For publishing information, visit https://dirigoldpublishing.com, and for warehouse advisory services, visit https://www.jgawms.com.
Media inquiries, bulk-order requests, speaking engagements, interviews, workshops, and training opportunities may be directed to James Goldman at james@dirigold.com
Contact
JGAContact
James Goldman
617-383-4067
www.jgawmw.com
James Goldman
617-383-4067
www.jgawmw.com
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