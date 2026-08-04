Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Jamestown, NY, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology.
About Gerald W. Bouvier Jr.
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair, LLC, a computer and electronics repair company based in Jamestown, New York. With nearly 40 years of industry experience, Bouvier provides CNC repair services and specializes in diagnosing and repairing computer and electronic products manufactured by Anilam Electronics.
Before establishing his own company, Bouvier worked for Anilam Electronics for 34 years. During his tenure, he completed Allen-Bradley PLC programming training and earned certification in AB SLC 500 programming. He also received training from IBM and became certified as a value-added dealer.
Among his many responsibilities at Anilam Electronics, Bouvier served as the supervisor of the CAD/CAM department. In this role, he configured and tested IBM computers, as well as computers manufactured by other companies, to operate with Anilam Electronics-branded CAD systems. He was also responsible for providing telephone-based troubleshooting assistance for CNC systems manufactured by Anilam Electronics.
In 2002, Bouvier transferred to the Anilam Electronics location in Jamestown, New York. After decades of experience with the company, he launched JB CNC Repair, LLC in 2019.
Bouvier began his professional career with the X-ray company XRC Inc., where he built and tested X-ray machines. He later became responsible for testing and calibrating X-ray equipment using the X-ray tube.
Born in Miami, Florida, he is a former treasurer of the Lower Lake Area Men’s Association. Outside of his professional responsibilities, he enjoys bowling, dancing, playing tennis, and swimming.
For more information, visit https://www.jbcncrepairllc.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Gerald W. Bouvier Jr.
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair, LLC, a computer and electronics repair company based in Jamestown, New York. With nearly 40 years of industry experience, Bouvier provides CNC repair services and specializes in diagnosing and repairing computer and electronic products manufactured by Anilam Electronics.
Before establishing his own company, Bouvier worked for Anilam Electronics for 34 years. During his tenure, he completed Allen-Bradley PLC programming training and earned certification in AB SLC 500 programming. He also received training from IBM and became certified as a value-added dealer.
Among his many responsibilities at Anilam Electronics, Bouvier served as the supervisor of the CAD/CAM department. In this role, he configured and tested IBM computers, as well as computers manufactured by other companies, to operate with Anilam Electronics-branded CAD systems. He was also responsible for providing telephone-based troubleshooting assistance for CNC systems manufactured by Anilam Electronics.
In 2002, Bouvier transferred to the Anilam Electronics location in Jamestown, New York. After decades of experience with the company, he launched JB CNC Repair, LLC in 2019.
Bouvier began his professional career with the X-ray company XRC Inc., where he built and tested X-ray machines. He later became responsible for testing and calibrating X-ray equipment using the X-ray tube.
Born in Miami, Florida, he is a former treasurer of the Lower Lake Area Men’s Association. Outside of his professional responsibilities, he enjoys bowling, dancing, playing tennis, and swimming.
For more information, visit https://www.jbcncrepairllc.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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