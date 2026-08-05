Blakely Plaster, PA-C Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Brooklline, MA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blakely Plaster, PA-C, of Brookline, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in plastic surgery and business leadership. Plaster will be included in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Blakely Plaster, PA-C
Blakely Plaster, PA-C is an owner and physician assistant with Longwood Plastic Surgery. With 15 years of experience in plastic surgery, she has built a career that combines clinical medicine and business leadership.
Plaster serves as co-owner and partner of Longwood Plastic Surgery’s management services organization, where she oversees the daily operations of the private practice and its in-office surgical suite. She also works as a surgical physician assistant, first assisting in the operating room and managing perioperative patient care.
Her responsibilities include balancing patient care, staffing decisions, operational challenges, and long-term business strategy. Plaster believes that understanding team dynamics, financial structure, and operational demands is just as important as clinical training for those pursuing long-term careers in medicine.
Plaster earned an M.S. in physician assistant from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She is a member of AAPA and an associate member of AAPS.
In her spare time, Blakely enjoys event planning and travel.
For more information visit Plastic Surgery Center in Boston & Brookline, MA | Longwood Plastic Surgery
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Blakely Plaster, PA-C
Blakely Plaster, PA-C is an owner and physician assistant with Longwood Plastic Surgery. With 15 years of experience in plastic surgery, she has built a career that combines clinical medicine and business leadership.
Plaster serves as co-owner and partner of Longwood Plastic Surgery’s management services organization, where she oversees the daily operations of the private practice and its in-office surgical suite. She also works as a surgical physician assistant, first assisting in the operating room and managing perioperative patient care.
Her responsibilities include balancing patient care, staffing decisions, operational challenges, and long-term business strategy. Plaster believes that understanding team dynamics, financial structure, and operational demands is just as important as clinical training for those pursuing long-term careers in medicine.
Plaster earned an M.S. in physician assistant from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She is a member of AAPA and an associate member of AAPS.
In her spare time, Blakely enjoys event planning and travel.
For more information visit Plastic Surgery Center in Boston & Brookline, MA | Longwood Plastic Surgery
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories